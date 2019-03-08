How to celebrate Norfolk Day in Norwich

There's going to be lots to do in Norwich on Norfolk Day.

Come Saturday, people across the county will be putting up the bunting and getting together to celebrate what a wonderful place Norfolk is, and as the county parties Norwich will be leading the way.

Norwich Pride Credit: Roo Pitt Norwich Pride Credit: Roo Pitt

From a cribbage tournament to a celebration of everyone's right to feel safe and proud to be themselves, there's a whole host of activities taking place in Norwich to mark Norfolk Day 2019.

- Norwich Pride

Proving that Norfolk is a place where everyone can feel safe and proud to be themselves Norwich Pride will see a host of events take place across the city including the annual Pride parade.

- Norfolk Day Boxathon

Capture Norfolk Exhibition 2019 Part of Norfolk Day celebrations Photo: Brittany Woodman Capture Norfolk Exhibition 2019 Part of Norfolk Day celebrations Photo: Brittany Woodman

From 12pm on Saturday, July 27, through to 12pm on July 28 at Redwell Brewery in Norwich, a dedicated team of volunteers will be boxing through the night to deliver a knock-out blow to the stigma surrounding mental health.

- Norfolk Federation of WIs garden party

On Saturday July 27, the Norfolk Federation of the WI will throw open the doors to its headquarters, Evelyn Suffield House in Norwich for a Norfolk Day garden party.

- Hev you gotta loight boy? At Norfolk Heritage Centre

Norfolk Day will return for a second year. Picture: Archant Norfolk Day will return for a second year. Picture: Archant

From 2-4pm on Friday July 26, the Norfolk heritage Centre in the Millennium Library Norwich will celebrate the Norfolk dialect in its written and spoken form.

- Norwich All Saints WI

To mark Norfolk Day, members of Norwich All Saints WI will be celebrating the group's 10th birthday by joining the Norwich Citadel Salvation Army soup run.

- Norwich Castle Mall celebrates Norfolk Day

Between 10am and 2pm on Saturday July 27, shoppers visiting Castle Mall shopping centre will be able to enjoy a sweet treat as the centre team will be giving out the cakes in White Lion Square. Shoppers will also be given the chance to take a spin of the Castle Mall wheel of fortune, for their chance to win a beach inflatable.

- Norfolk Day Cribbage tournament

Taking place in The Assembly Rooms, Norwich, doors open 6.15pm with play at 7pm. Entry costs £6 per pair.

- Sainsburys Centre for Visual Arts will be offering two for one entry to WG Sebald: Far Away but from where.

- Maid's Head Hotel it's 1549 and it's Kett's Rebellion

Head to the Maids Head Hotel on Norfolk Day, Saturday, July 27 for two free events that focus on Norwich during the time of Kett's Rebellion in 1549. Donations welcomed to the Maids Head's charity of the year, Break.