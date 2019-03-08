Even more things to do on Norfolk Day

Fairhaven gardens celebrate Norfolk Day. Picture:Fairhaven Water Gardens Archant

The countdown is on and the exciting is building as Norfolk Day returns to the county for a second time but if you're still unsure of how to celebrate, here are a few more ideas.

Fairhaven gardens celebrate Norfolk Day. Picture: Fairhaven Water Gardens Fairhaven gardens celebrate Norfolk Day. Picture: Fairhaven Water Gardens

- Chill-out in the churchyard at Hillington

From midday to 4pm on Saturday July 27 All Saints' Church in Hillington Square will be celebrating Norfolk Day with live music from Ian Swinburn, tea and cakes. The Fathers Arms bar will also be open serving a range of drinks.

Norfolk Day Happisburgh Lighthouse GENERIC Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norfolk Day Happisburgh Lighthouse GENERIC Picture: ANTONY KELLY

- Norfolk Day Celebrations

On Norfolk Day, Christ Church (Eaton) will be open in Norfolk Day celebratory mode from 10am - 4pm! Refreshments will be available.

- The lost sheep wool shop Rollesby

Residents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gathered at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Residents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gathered at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

The shop will be hosting an all day knit and natter and crochet and chatter, as well as a raffle, Norfolk day quiz, several woolly crafts, pompom making, fork weaving, fabric flower making and refreshments to fuel the activities.

- Peddars Way talk at Lynn Museum

The museum will be holding a free talk on 'Peddars Way and the Norfolk Coast Path National Trail: Coastal Treasures' at 2.30pm.

- Friend in Deed Norfolk Day picnic

From 2.30pm to 5pm the organisation will be holding a picnic on Norwich School's playing field in the Cathedral Close, the afternoon will feature games and live music from Ami Bondi.

- Holt Celebrates Norfolk Day

On Friday July 26, from 11am - 2.30pm Holt community hub will be holding Norfolk day celebrations featuring the best/worst dressed scarecrow, games, home made cakes, refreshments and more.

-Ashill

On the green there will be a cake stall, bric a brac stand and raffle

-Ormesby WI

Great Ormesby WI will be offering free tea, coffee and cakes in the Ormesby Village Centre, Station Road, between 10am and 12pm.

- Big C charity football match

From 12pm-5pm at Stracey Park in Rackheath, there will be a charity football tournament between six teams which will compete for the David Vosper trophy. All proceeds from the tournament will go towards the Big C.

- Waving the flags on the green in Thetford

Thetford Riverside Leisure Complex will be hosting a day of activities 'on the lawn' including an afternoon tea party for residents of a nearby carehome, live music from Matt Chapple and entertainment from Gary Winter.

-The King's Head Letheringsett Party in the garden

From 2pm on July 27, the King's Head will be hosting live music from Matty Haynes, a bouncey castle, ice creams and family fun.

- Warwick Street Social Norfolk day menu

The city centre restaurant will be supporting Norfolk Day by offering an exclusive set menu showcasing some of the county's finest produce, two courses for £23.50, three courses for £28.