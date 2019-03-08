10 Norfolk Day events in West Norfolk

West Norfolk has a packed schedule of entertainment for Norfolk Day on Saturday July 27 from quizzes to exhibitions.

Lynn Museum is holding a talk with national trail officer Jack Davidson discussing the heritage of West Norfolk, and the tourism opportunities offered by Norfolk's trails and rights of way. Entrance to the event will be included in the standard admission for the museum, which is £4.70 for adults and £4 for children.

Holkham Hall is hosting a Norfolk Day event at The Lookout, which will invite families to learn about the life of Admiral Lord Nelson through exhibitions and talks, visitors will learn about Nelson's sea battles along with the marine wildlife at Holkham Nature Reserve, entry is free.

Beers of Europe in King's Lynn are holding a Norfolk Day event alongside Warehouse Antiques and the Steiff Shop, the event will feature free beer, gin and cider tasting, free antique valuations, a classic car show and a live band.

Norton Hill Light Railway will host a family fun day, including steam train rides, refreshments and a helter skelter, the event is organised by Hunstanton and District Rotary Club and entry costs £1.

Gaywood Library in King's Lynn will be hosting a free Bishy Barny Bees and Billywitches event which will see children taught about Norfolk dialect words for bugs before creating their own paper plate bugs.

On the subject of Norfolk wildlife, Gooderstone Water Gardens will be holding a Bishy Barnabee Hunt for children with chocolate prizes for those who can spot a bug, the event will be held between 10am and 4:30pm and entry is £3.

Downham Market library will be holding an exhibition of Norfolk photographs taken by residents with hot drinks on offer for those viewing.

The Norfolk Hospice in Hillington will be celebrating Norfolk Day with its first ever summer fete, entry and parking is free with craft stalls, games, a jumble sale and BBQ being held in the hospice and it's gardens.

Swaffham library will be holding a family quiz on the area along with a treasure hunt.

Titchwell Manor is holding a summer party featuring live music and entertaiment along with refreshments.