It’s finally here! And dozens of you are prepped and ready to celebrate this year’s Norfolk Day celebration.

The annual celebration takes place every year on July 27 and is spearheaded by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News, and BBC Radio Norfolk.

And for 2021, it has welcomed back Richardson's as its headline sponsor.

Remember to send us any photos, videos, or a few brief words about events you are part of today and we will try to include them in our Norfolk Day picture special in tomorrow’s (Wednesday, July 28) paper.

Here is a run-down of today's events:

Konectbus is hosting a ‘Meet for a Mardle’ event between 10am and 3pm on Westlegate in the city to encourage people to come and chat to find out more about its bus services, new travel app, and forthcoming timetable changes, alongside its Chatty Bus initiative to help reduce social isolation across Norwich.

The event is being supported by members of the Norwich Together Alliance (NTA) to raise awareness of its own services to reduce loneliness.

Its Chatty Bus will be on display alongside members of the NTA. Local storytellers Sarah Walker and Barrie De Lara from Norwich’s storytelling club Tales of the Undercroft will be sharing their tales and wonders with families throughout the day.

Network manager, Steve Royall, said: “For Norfolk day we will be hav’in a dew afront of John Lewis on All Saints Green. Much of the last year has been spent atome arter we dussent go out. Today’s dew is just the job to git out and come along for a mardle, or for us to lend a lug if yew have suffen to say about our bus services. Come yew down, we will be available both morning and artunune.”

Broom Boats is inviting all Brundall residents, and the wider community, holidaymakers, and other users of the Norfolk Broads, to enjoy the river there between 4pm and 9pm.

There will be a fancy-dress competition and an animal sticker hunt for the children. Food will be available from the Food Vault, which is new to Broom.

Characters from one of Norfolk’s historic families will be popping up at popular tourist attractions this summer to launch the new Paston Footprint heritage walks from the University of East Anglia and Paston Heritage Society.

In Norwich, a costumed walk will begin outside St Peter Hungate Church at the top of Elm Hill at 11am and new plaques in association with Rosie’s plaques will be revealed. The group will then travel to Hungate, Elm Hill Paston House, the Maids Head hotel, and will finish at Cathedral Close at around 12.15pm.

Norwich BID City Hosts are also running two tours of Norwich with one of its City Hosts supervisors, Richard Edwards.

A quick whizz round of the City of Stories, the walk will cover all the highlights, and interesting and quirky facts Norwich has to offer – from its history to its buildings and people.

The walk is free and there is only availability remaining for the noon tour, starting at The Forum, on Millennium Plain. It will last approximately 90 minutes. To book, email office@norwichbid.co.uk with your name and the time you’d like to book onto.

The Maid’s Head Hotel, in Tombland, will be running three sailings of its new Frolic 31 riverboat, The Tiffany Rose, in honour of Norfolk Day.

This is a ticketed event and will see participants enjoy a 90-minute cruise along the Wensum. The boat will be launched at 1pm from the pontoon at the Ribs of Beef, for anyone who would like to watch. This will be its maiden voyage.

Norwich’s Castle Quarter invited all photographers to celebrate Norfolk Day by sending in their best photographs of Norfolk.

The favourite eight photos are now on display in a special Norfolk Day gallery in the centre, and the winners have been awarded a £20 giftcard for their favourite Castle Quarter store.

The Norfolk Music Hub is releasing a Norfolk Day anthem to celebrate the county. The anthem has been written to celebrate the spirit of the people of Norfolk, and its beautiful, diverse countryside.

The anthem, entitled Call this place your own (We are Norfolk), has been released to coincide with Norfolk Day 2021.

A virtual choir event will take place today to teach people across the county to sing along together. Hosted by Norfolk Music Hub, the event will see young people join together to record a special version of the song to mark the day.

More details are available at Norfolk County Youth Choir Taster Session - Norfolk Music Hub.

A two-hour Shardlake's Norwich guided walk tour will be taking place in the city with guide Paul Dickson.

The event will celebrate C. J. Sansom’s best-selling novel Tombland, featuring Tudor lawyer Matthew Shardlake’s visit to the city at the time of Kett’s Rebellion in 1549. There will be a collection at the end of the tour for charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

The event starts and finishes at the Maid’s Head Hotel and has now sold out. However, more information about future tours can be found at www.pauldicksontours.co.uk.

Thetford Garden Centre has pledged to get involved with the big day and will be celebrating with flags and bunting at the garden centre, making sure there is a Norfolk Day ambiance to enjoy.

A networking day has been organised by business network Buy Local Norfolk (BLN), which supports organisations that are local to the region.

The organisation will host a networking event between 6pm and 8pm at College Farm B&B and Wedding Venue in Thompson, near Watton. More information at www.buylocalnorfolk.org.uk

Jarrold department store will be launching its new venture Store Folk on Norfolk Day. It is inviting hand-selected local producers and suppliers, from major names to start ups and local concepts, to sell their products and services on its website, enjoy promotion across its marketing channels, and be part of pop ups throughout its stores.

Interested businesses can get in touch via www.jarrold.co.uk/storefolk to register their interest and find out more.

Wells Community Hospital will be celebrating Norfolk day with an event to thank its volunteers who have been supporting the area during the pandemic.

The event will run from 10am till 2pm at the Hive Café and Gardens, which will be open serving locally sourced coffee. There will be a Norfolk-themed seated exercise class running, followed at noon by a performance by the Nelson Shanty Men. There will also be Norfolk-inspired poetry during the afternoon.

Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate the wonderful work its volunteers have done.

In Hemsby, Belle-Aire Holiday Park has announced its summer lineup and is inviting non-staying guests to come and visit for free. Belle Aire’s live singer, Peter Stewart, will be performing from 6pm to 10pm.

Ancient House Museum, in Thetford, is asking people to tune in to hear about the experiences of Norfolk Soldiers during the Anglo-Sikh Wars and ask its private soldier some questions from the comfort of your own home. It starts at 10.30am and is part of South Asian Heritage Month supported by Essex Cultural Diversity Project. All information can be found on Facebook.

The group, Norfolk Beach Cleans, is holding a beach clean on Caister beach starting next to Lifeboat Station from 4.30pm. All information can be found on Facebook.

An online Norfolk Day special cribbage event is being hosted by Cribbage in Norwich and is a free teamed tournament. Individual players are welcome and will be assigned to a scratch team on the day. Alternatively, feel free to form a team on the UKCA Facebook page. The event starts at 7pm.

And Paul Arthurton Transport, in Attleborough, has added a new vehicle to its fleet, paying homage to its Norfolk roots via the registration plate – N012 FLK – just in time for Norfolk Day 2021.

Owner, Paul Arthurton, said: “We are very proud of where we come from.”

And proving that the party never stops, here are some events taking place after today:

The Norfolk Record Office is hosting an online talk entitled What is Norfolk? which will look at maps and other archives showing how the county has changed over the last 500 years or so.

The free event takes place on Wednesday, July 28, and bookings can be made via Eventbrite and searching for the Norfolk Record Office.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary is also celebrating Norfolk Day again this year.

Its Norfolk visitor centres, Redwings Aylsham, north of Norwich, and Redwings Caldecott, near Great Yarmouth, will be offering discounts in their gift shops and cafes from until Friday, July 30.

There will also be a 25pc discount on all Norfolk sourced and Norfolk branded items in the gift shop, and deals on coffee and cake in the cafes.

And don’t forget – you have until Sunday, August 15, at 5pm to enter Bullards gin competition. Bullards is offering one lucky person the chance to bring seven friends to a special gin experience cocktail masterclass.

Held at Bond Cocktail bar, in Norwich, the 90-minute session will see a top gin expert from Bullards join forces with a master mixologist from Bond to share the secrets of mixing the perfect cocktail.

To enter, all you have to do is create a recipe for the perfect Norfolk Day cocktail, which must include Bullards Coastal Gin, and as many other Norfolk-based ingredients as you want. Once you have perfected your cocktail, go to www.bullardsspirits.co.uk/norfolk-day-competition and tell us your recipe.

