Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Jake Humphrey named as Norfolk Day 2019 ambassador

PUBLISHED: 09:26 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 03 April 2019

Norfolk Day. Jake Humphrey. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Day. Jake Humphrey. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

TV and radio presenter Jake Humphrey has thrown his weight behind Norfolk Day by becoming our latest ambassador for the event and encouraging everyone to get involved.

Jake Humphrey, who has been named as a Norfolk Day 2019 Ambassador Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJake Humphrey, who has been named as a Norfolk Day 2019 Ambassador Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The sports presenter joins chef Charlie Hodson, evolutionary biologist, primatologist and broadcaster Dr Ben Garrod and the Very Rev Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral, in becoming an ambassador for the day of celebration on Saturday, July 27.

Moving to Norfolk when he was seven, Mr Humphrey left Norwich to pursue his career in his early twenties moving back to Norfolk with his family in 2016, and since returning has never looked back.

“Coming back reminded me how wonderful Norfolk is,” he said.

Sending out a rallying call to people across the county to get involved in Norfolk Day, Mr Humphrey said he thought it was a good opportunity for Norfolk to promote itself.

He said: “I would say Norfolk doesn’t shout about itself well enough or often enough, other parts of the country do a brilliant job of shouting about themselves.

“Last year’s Norfolk Day was brilliant, the first one was great for getting the ball rolling but this time around we all know the county is wonderful, what can we do to tell the rest of the world about it.

“It’s really simple, we are talking about just one day were you put Norfolk at the very fore font of everything, who knows where this could lead.

“We have been really over due a day where we can celebrate our county.

“Norfolk is full of amazing people, the message is simple, think about how you can get involved,” he said.

Norfolk Day is backed by the EDP, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk, with our coverage sponsored by A-Plan Insurance.

Companies, individuals, communities, attractions and organisations are being asked to put their thinking caps on and come up with ways to celebrate their pride and passion for Norfolk. Details of all events and those taking part will be featured in this newspaper, online and via social media in the run up to the day.

• To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group or visit the Norfolk Day shop at www.norfolkday.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

RPA in Loddon has seen its employees take over the running of the business. Picture: Archant

‘The place was full with stock’ - business owner speaks about devastating fire

Firefighters tackling the major blaze at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘It will be a sad day’: Family-run business set to close in town after 107 years

Peter Cook (left) and Michael Cook (right) at Cooks Furnishers in Lowestoft. The shop will close later this year after 107 years in the town. Picture: Mick Howes

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

‘It will be a sad day’: Family-run business set to close in town after 107 years

Peter Cook (left) and Michael Cook (right) at Cooks Furnishers in Lowestoft. The shop will close later this year after 107 years in the town. Picture: Mick Howes

High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

RPA in Loddon has seen its employees take over the running of the business. Picture: Archant

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The 11 most searched Google terms about Norwich over the last five years

Four of the things that people in Norwich searched most for. Photos, from left to right clockwise: SJM Concerts, Submitted, Hawk and Owl Trust and Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists