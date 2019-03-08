Jake Humphrey named as Norfolk Day 2019 ambassador

Norfolk Day. Jake Humphrey. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

TV and radio presenter Jake Humphrey has thrown his weight behind Norfolk Day by becoming our latest ambassador for the event and encouraging everyone to get involved.

Jake Humphrey, who has been named as a Norfolk Day 2019 Ambassador Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Jake Humphrey, who has been named as a Norfolk Day 2019 Ambassador Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The sports presenter joins chef Charlie Hodson, evolutionary biologist, primatologist and broadcaster Dr Ben Garrod and the Very Rev Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral, in becoming an ambassador for the day of celebration on Saturday, July 27.

Moving to Norfolk when he was seven, Mr Humphrey left Norwich to pursue his career in his early twenties moving back to Norfolk with his family in 2016, and since returning has never looked back.

“Coming back reminded me how wonderful Norfolk is,” he said.

Sending out a rallying call to people across the county to get involved in Norfolk Day, Mr Humphrey said he thought it was a good opportunity for Norfolk to promote itself.

He said: “I would say Norfolk doesn’t shout about itself well enough or often enough, other parts of the country do a brilliant job of shouting about themselves.

“Last year’s Norfolk Day was brilliant, the first one was great for getting the ball rolling but this time around we all know the county is wonderful, what can we do to tell the rest of the world about it.

“It’s really simple, we are talking about just one day were you put Norfolk at the very fore font of everything, who knows where this could lead.

“We have been really over due a day where we can celebrate our county.

“Norfolk is full of amazing people, the message is simple, think about how you can get involved,” he said.

Norfolk Day is backed by the EDP, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk, with our coverage sponsored by A-Plan Insurance.

Companies, individuals, communities, attractions and organisations are being asked to put their thinking caps on and come up with ways to celebrate their pride and passion for Norfolk. Details of all events and those taking part will be featured in this newspaper, online and via social media in the run up to the day.

• To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group or visit the Norfolk Day shop at www.norfolkday.co.uk