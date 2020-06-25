Shop launches items for Norfolk Day 2020
PUBLISHED: 06:30 01 July 2020
Bringing cheer to our streets is more important than ever before, and Norfolk Day is the perfect reason to celebrate.
This year we are encouraging people to celebrate in a safe way, while adhering to the latest guidelines. So it could be through a street party, small gathering in your front and back garden or at the pub, if allowed.
Our Norfolk Store has all the items you need to celebrate our amazing county include bunting, flags, celebration packs, banners and more. It has everything you need to not only accessories your event but also tell everyone else about it.
Backed by the EDP and BBC Radio Norfolk, the initiative is not a nostalgic trip down memory lane, but instead a means to shout and cheer about what a fantastic place we live in.
Last year, people threw garden parties, held picnics, ran 10k races and organisations got involved too by hosting exhibitions.
For more ideas of how to celebrate, visit edp24.co.uk and search for Norfolk Day 2020. The Norfolk Store can be found at www.norfolkstore.co.uk.
