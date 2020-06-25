Search

Advanced search

Shop launches items for Norfolk Day 2020

PUBLISHED: 06:30 01 July 2020

Norfolk Day merchandise includes bunting and flags. From left, Abbie Smith, Ben Craske, Abigail Nicholson, and Marc Betts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Day merchandise includes bunting and flags. From left, Abbie Smith, Ben Craske, Abigail Nicholson, and Marc Betts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Bringing cheer to our streets is more important than ever before, and Norfolk Day is the perfect reason to celebrate.

The Norfolk Day flags available in the Norfolk Store. Picture: ArchantThe Norfolk Day flags available in the Norfolk Store. Picture: Archant

This year we are encouraging people to celebrate in a safe way, while adhering to the latest guidelines. So it could be through a street party, small gathering in your front and back garden or at the pub, if allowed.

You may also want to watch:

Our Norfolk Store has all the items you need to celebrate our amazing county include bunting, flags, celebration packs, banners and more. It has everything you need to not only accessories your event but also tell everyone else about it.

Backed by the EDP and BBC Radio Norfolk, the initiative is not a nostalgic trip down memory lane, but instead a means to shout and cheer about what a fantastic place we live in.

Last year, people threw garden parties, held picnics, ran 10k races and organisations got involved too by hosting exhibitions.

For more ideas of how to celebrate, visit edp24.co.uk and search for Norfolk Day 2020. The Norfolk Store can be found at www.norfolkstore.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

Man found dead near railway bridge

A general view of Hall Road, Cromer, where a man was found dead on June 30, 2020. Picture: Google

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Most Read

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Where £20m will be spent to fix pot-holed roads and broken bridges

Some of the £20m will be used to resurface roads to prevent pot-holes. Pic: Ian Burt.

‘With all respect to my players no one is irreplaceable’ - Tough love from Farke to spark City revival

Emi Buendia started the previous Premier League game against Everton on the bench Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

Norwich Science Festival 2020 cancelled - but event will return next year

Guardians of the Gut interactive display as part of Norwich Science Festival at the Forum. Picture: ANTONY KELLY