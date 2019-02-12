Need a Norfolk Day idea? Here are 20 events from last year to get you started

Residents from Hermitage Close, Acle, enjoy Norfolk day with a street party. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

It’s official - Norfolk Day is returning for a second year and people across the county are being encouraged to get involved and celebrate what a wonderful place Norfolk is.

Last year thousands of people across the county enjoyed more than 300 community events, organised parties, hosted get-togethers and took pride in our unique and brilliant county.

And now, we’re doing it all again.

This year Norfolk Day will take place on Saturday, July 27, and we’re calling on people across the county to help make it bigger and better than last year.

So, if you need an idea of how to mark Norfolk Day here are 20 ideas for inspiration.

Norfolk Day at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Picture: PAUL DICKSON Norfolk Day at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Picture: PAUL DICKSON

1. Throw a garden party

In 2018 communities in Little and Great Plumstead, Burgh Castle and BBC Radio Norfolk all hosted garden parties.

On Norfolk Day the Stuart House Hotel in King's Lynn was holding it's annual Beer Festival, raising money for NARS (Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service). Pictured are (from left) Matt Roberts, Rob Colwell and Larry Russen. Picture: Ian Burt On Norfolk Day the Stuart House Hotel in King's Lynn was holding it's annual Beer Festival, raising money for NARS (Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service). Pictured are (from left) Matt Roberts, Rob Colwell and Larry Russen. Picture: Ian Burt

2. Go for a walk and start exploring

Last year various groups enjoyed Norfolk’s countryside, including the Norfolk branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, which set off on an early morning walk along the old pilgrims’ route from St Andrew’s Church in Great Ryburgh to Walsingham.

3. Get Sporty

1940’s Norfolk Day event in Dereham. Picture: SHONETTE MOONEY 1940’s Norfolk Day event in Dereham. Picture: SHONETTE MOONEY

In 2018, Norwich School and Friend in Deed hosted an intergenerational sports day and Richardsons Hemsby Holiday Park gave sports demonstrations to visitors.

4. Taste the best of what Norfolk has to offer

To celebrate the inaugural Norfolk Day, dozens of restaurants, including The Hoste Hotel and Spa in Burnham Market, Yaxham Waters Holiday Park, The Wildebeest in Stoke Holy Cross and Warwick Street Social in Norwich, all put on a special Norfolk-themed three-course menu.

The Breakwater BBQ featuring some delicious Norfolk sausages and ice cream. Happy Norfolk Day from all the team at Breakwater IT. Picture: BREAKWATTER IT The Breakwater BBQ featuring some delicious Norfolk sausages and ice cream. Happy Norfolk Day from all the team at Breakwater IT. Picture: BREAKWATTER IT

5. Test yourself on your Norfolk knowledge

Last July, Dereham library hosted a quiz evening and people in Drayton took part in a quiz taking the form of a story for Norfolk Day.

Cream teas were served in All Saints Church Freethorpe Picture: Jean Thompson Cream teas were served in All Saints Church Freethorpe Picture: Jean Thompson

6. Attempt a World Record

To mark the inaugural Norfolk Day, South Norfolk Council attempted a Guinness World Record to get the largest gathering of people dressed up as hares in one area at Whitlingham Country Park in Trowse. What record could you attempt to set this year?

7. Reminisce

1940’s Norfolk Day event in Dereham. Picture: SHONETTE MOONEY 1940’s Norfolk Day event in Dereham. Picture: SHONETTE MOONEY

Last year Hunstanton library put on a display of old memorabilia and Fakenham Library shared a display of old scrapbooks compiled by Mary Nelson, past local resident of Colkirk.

8. Have a picnic

July 2018 saw lots of Norfolk themed al fresco dining take place. Holy Trinity Church in Salhouse threw a teddy bear’s picnic, along with people in Attleborough, and Mattishall hosted a yellow and black themed picnic.

The Maids Head Hotel celebrates Norfolk Day with Paston Footprints. Picture: PAUL DICKSON The Maids Head Hotel celebrates Norfolk Day with Paston Footprints. Picture: PAUL DICKSON

8. If you’re a business owner, why not open your doors to the public?

In 2018 Lakenham Creamery hosted a Norfolk Day open day, The Gym in Hall Road, Norwich, put on Norfolk-themed events and the Enterprise Centre at the University of East Anglia offered tours and afternoon tea to visitors.

9. Pass on a new skill

Last year Britannia Safety and Training in Wymondham helped people learn some vital first aid skills

10. Put on your dancing shoes

In 2018 there was a line dancing event in Walpole Cross Keys, free entertainment from Broadland School of Dance and Sutton School of Dance in Aylsham and an evacuees-themed afternoon tea and dance in Dereham.

11. Take a photo

Norfolk Broads Direct, Attlebridge-based paint manufacturer Fenwick and Tilbrook and the Norfolk Foundation all hosted photography competitions for Norfolk Day 2018.

12. Do some volunteering

Groups from Fakenham First Focus and Breckland and West Norfolk 4 Jobs visited Sculthorpe Community Nature Reserve to find out what a career in conservation is like.

13. Get baking

Virgin Money Lounge in Norwich, Anchorage Veterinary Practice in South Walsham and numerous Women’s Institute groups hosted cake sales and events to mark the first ever Norfolk Day.

14. Splash of Colour

Last year Thetford Methodist Church, London Tavern in Attleborough and All Saints Church in Lessingham hosted flower themed events and festivals.

15. Fire up the barbecue

The Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford, Lamberts building material store in Norwich and Woodspring House residential care home in Fakenham all hosted Norfolk Day barbecues.

16. Get the whole family involved

Redwings Horse Sanctuary centres in Aylsham and Caldecott hosted family friendly events and North Wymondham community centre put on an evening of family entertainment.

17. Own a boat? Help others take to the water

The Wherry Yacht Charter hosted an open day on the Wherry Hathor, the Museum of the Broads offered boat trips and Barnes Brinkcraft offered 20pc off six of its boat hire cruises.

18. Take to two wheels

In 2018, Thetford Motorcycle Club enjoyed a 206-mile county motorcycle ride on Norfolk Day.

19. Throw a music festival

PMT Norwich music store hosted live performances from local musicians, Diss held a gig in the park and the White Horse in Upton hosted a jazz band the Water Rats.

20. Cribbage

For Norfolk Day 2018, dozens of cribbage players attended a Cribbage tournament at Carrow Road. Could you organise a similar tournament or contest?