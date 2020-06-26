Search

Norfolk Day 2020: How you can get involved

PUBLISHED: 06:30 27 June 2020

How you can get involved with this years Norfolk Day. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

With one month left until this years Norfolk Day, we’re asking individuals, community groups, attractions and businesses to think about how they might get involved.

With 2020 being such a tough year for so many, it now feels more important than ever celebrate how our county and its people have pulled together through the coronavirus outbreak.

With social distancing measures still being in place, we’re asking the people of Norfolk to get even more inventive in the ways they celebrate.

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Have a Norfolk Day street party

With this years celebrations taking place under different circumstances, why not hold a socially distant street party to mark Norfolk Day?

Similar to the celebrations that marked VE Day, people could decorate their houses in yellow and black and have a picnic in their front garden.

This gives those who fought through the coronavirus pandemic together the chance to celebrate with each other.

To order Norfolk Day decorations such as bunting and flags, visit the Norfolk Store: www.norfolkstore.co.uk



Norfolk Day picnic

With social distancing restrictions likely to still be in place, Norfolk Day could be an excuse to have a safe and socially distant picnic with friends and family.

Pick one of your favourite locations, put on some music and have a laugh.



Norfolk Day walk or cycle

Over the course of the pandemic, it’s safe to say that many people have fallen back in love with walking and cycling.

Why not use Norfolk Day as an excuse to try a new cycling route with your family and friends, or visit a place that you already love.



Norfolk Day meal

What is better than having a meal that you know has been grown or produced in this county?

Head to your local butchers, fruit and vegetable market or greengrocer and make a delicious Norfolk made meal. Washed down with Norfolk beer or wine of course.

That way you’re sure to have a gorgeous meal while also supporting local businesses.



Norfolk Day road trip

If you’re worried about social distancing in public places, why not discover Norfolk from the comfort of your own car.

Norfolk has more than 90 miles of coastline to view along with countless examples of weird and wonderful architecture.

Norfolk film day

People are being encouraged to vist scenic Norfolk destinations, such as Caister Picture: James BassPeople are being encouraged to vist scenic Norfolk destinations, such as Caister Picture: James Bass

Did you know that Out of Africa and Full Metal Jacket filmed scenes in Norfolk?

Our beautiful county has been home to many film sets over the years, why not grab some popcorn and try to spot Norfolk in films such as The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020), Stardust (2007) and Shakespeare In Love (1998).

And don’t forget UEA’s starring role in Marvel’s blockbuster Avengers: Endgame!

If you are organising something for Norfolk Day, no matter how big or small, then please tell us about it so we can give it some promotion. Email: norfolk.day@archant.co.uk

