Norfolk Day sponsor postpones seaside event over safety concerns
The show will go on – but only when it is safe.
That is the message from this year’s Norfolk Day sponsor Richardson’s, following an increase in rates of Covid along the county’s coastline.
The holiday firm remains hopeful though and is encouraging everyone celebrating the annual event, either during the weekend or on the official day on Tuesday, July 27, to stay safe as well as have fun.
Unfortunately, this means the extravaganza seaside event which had been planned to take place in Hemsby, has been postponed.
Chief executive Greg Munford explained why the decision had been taken.
He said: “Richardson’s, along with event collaborators Hemsby Parish Council, has made the decision in light of the increased infection rates to postpone the open day event.
“We are disappointed as it was the first time we were able to bring the village together into Beach Road to celebrate as a community.
“But the show will still go on, only at a later date which is yet to be decided - watch this space.
“We will still be recognising Norfolk Day 2021 and will celebrate the wonders of our county, but at this moment in time it’s about keeping our guests and residents safe.”