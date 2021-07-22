News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk Day sponsor postpones seaside event over safety concerns

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 3:49 PM July 22, 2021   
Just waiting for visitors as Richardsons chief executive, Greg Munford, stands in the new car park n

Just waiting for visitors as Richardson's chief executive, Greg Munford, at Hemsby Beach Holiday Park explains why its Norfolk Day event has been postponed - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The show will go on – but only when it is safe.

That is the message from this year’s Norfolk Day sponsor Richardson’s, following an increase in rates of Covid along the county’s coastline. 

The holiday firm remains hopeful though and is encouraging everyone celebrating the annual event, either during the weekend or on the official day on Tuesday, July 27, to stay safe as well as have fun. 

Unfortunately, this means the extravaganza seaside event which had been planned to take place in Hemsby, has been postponed. 

Chief executive Greg Munford explained why the decision had been taken. 

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Richardson’s, along with event collaborators Hemsby Parish Council, has made the decision in light of the increased infection rates to postpone the open day event. 

“We are disappointed as it was the first time we were able to bring the village together into Beach Road to celebrate as a community. 

Most Read

  1. 1 7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer
  2. 2 'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch
  3. 3 Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk
  1. 4 Head chef whose kitchen burned down leaves restaurant
  2. 5 Man abducted girl, 14, and tried to hide her under bench
  3. 6 What it is like to be registered at Norfolk's busiest GP
  4. 7 Where you are most likely to get your bike stolen in Norfolk
  5. 8 Tesco staff self-isolate after being ‘pinged’ by track and trace
  6. 9 Lidl announces date for new Norwich store opening
  7. 10 '42 offers in 24 hours': Homes buying frenzy not seen since 1988

“But the show will still go on, only at a later date which is yet to be decided - watch this space. 

“We will still be recognising Norfolk Day 2021 and will celebrate the wonders of our county, but at this moment in time it’s about keeping our guests and residents safe.” 

Norfolk Day 2021 is being sponsored by Richardson's

Norfolk Day 2021 is being sponsored by Richardson's - Credit: ARCHANT


Norfolk Day
Hemsby News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ice rink in Norwich near Asda

Video

Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
james paget

Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The crowd enjoying Mabel performing on the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Sh

Norfolk Live

Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A crash on the A140 at Aylsham has closed the road in both directions.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Roof cut off taxi to release people after A140 crash with lorry

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus