Find out who made the Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition shortlist
- Credit: SUPPLIED / (Melissa Brown) STUART HELLINGSWORTH
Just over a month ago, the inaugural Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition was launched in a bid to offer creatives a chance to sing about our wonderful county.
And you did not disappoint.
More than 150 people entered our competition to write exactly 100 words on the theme of ‘A Norfolk Holiday’ with participants ranging from six years of age up to 92.
Earlier this month, best-selling author Elizabeth Haynes, who lives in north Norfolk, joined the Eastern Daily Press’ community life correspondent Donna-Louise Bishop to whittle down the entries.
Those pieces have now been sent to our three other judges in charge of the different categories – younger writers (5 – 10), older writers (11 – 17), and adult writers (18+).
Mrs Haynes explained how difficult it was to decide which pieces would make it to the final.
She said: “It was a real honour to read through all of the entries - the quality of the writing was excellent which made the judging very tricky indeed.
“I know first-hand what it feels like to not make a shortlist, so I wanted to say to everyone who didn't get through that they shouldn't feel in any way discouraged. We had to be so ruthless in narrowing down the list, and some really brilliant entries didn't get through, which was a bit heart-breaking.
“Writing is such a subjective artform and every single entry had merit and something to offer. Please keep writing, everyone. And keep entering competitions, because you never know what it might lead to.”
Echoing that ethos, Miss Bishop said it had been a wonderful experience reading the different interpterion of Norfolk and its surroundings.
“It was incredible to see how widely the theme had been explored by everyone who entered. There were some really inspiring pieces.
“It was obvious that so many of us are inspired by Norfolk – not only for its beauty and heritage but also for its quirkiness and ability to help us form special memories.”
The entries are now being looked at by our final judges – Alice Kent, Melissa Brown, and Hayley Webster who also writes under the name Hayley Scott – and the winners will be announced on Norfolk Day on July 27.
The EDP will also be publishing some of its favourites online and in the paper on July 28.
The shortlist:
Younger Writers
Adam Clarke, 8, Cawston
James Clarke 6, Cawston
Mark Crumpton, 10, Toftwood
Elsa Fisher, 6, Burnham Market
Older Writers
Henry Mallard Attfield-Downes, 17, North Walsham
Dali Brady, 14, Shipdham
Rosie Davis, 17, Mattishall
Zoeanne De'ath, 12, Watton
Isla Lowther, 12, Hoveton
Adult Writers
June Betts, 92, Reepham
Barry Darch, 69, Beccles
Margaret Duncum, 74, Norwich
Jenny Fernando, 38, Hardwick
Debbie Gaze, 54, Diss
Heather Gill, 70, Magdalen
Sue Louise King, Norwich
Brian Lamont, 56, Norwich
Fiona Macdonald, 63, Antingham
Carmina McConnell, 61, Wymondham
North Norfolk Writer's Group
Sally Oliver, 37, Wymondham
Denis Pye, 81, Mendham
Paul Rodwell, 63, Rollesby
Melanie Rowsell-Docherty, 38, North Walsham
David Vail, 61, Norwich
Wil Walker, 57, Catton
Wendy Webb, 64, Norwich
Michaela Wilson, 51, Hunstanton