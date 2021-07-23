News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Find out who made the Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition shortlist

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 6:00 AM July 23, 2021   
Judges with Norfolk Day logo

Alice Kent (top left), Elizabeth Haynes (bottom left), Melissa Brown (top right), and Hayley Scott (bottom right), are judging this year's inaugural Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition - Credit: SUPPLIED / (Melissa Brown) STUART HELLINGSWORTH

Just over a month ago, the inaugural Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition was launched in a bid to offer creatives a chance to sing about our wonderful county. 

And you did not disappoint. 

More than 150 people entered our competition to write exactly 100 words on the theme of ‘A Norfolk Holiday’ with participants ranging from six years of age up to 92. 

Earlier this month, best-selling author Elizabeth Haynes, who lives in north Norfolk, joined the Eastern Daily Press’ community life correspondent Donna-Louise Bishop to whittle down the entries. 

Those pieces have now been sent to our three other judges in charge of the different categories – younger writers (5 – 10), older writers (11 – 17), and adult writers (18+). 

Crime writer Elizabeth Haynes. Picture: SUBMITTED

Crime writer Elizabeth Haynes. Picture: SUBMITTED - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Haynes explained how difficult it was to decide which pieces would make it to the final. 

She said: “It was a real honour to read through all of the entries - the quality of the writing was excellent which made the judging very tricky indeed.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
  2. 2 Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk
  3. 3 Hospital confirms two patients have died from Covid
  1. 4 'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch
  2. 5 'Like an invasion' - locals speak out over five-day festival
  3. 6 Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests
  4. 7 What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?
  5. 8 7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer
  6. 9 City bar owner tells clubbers: 'Turn off Covid app'
  7. 10 Where you are most likely to get your bike stolen in Norfolk

“I know first-hand what it feels like to not make a shortlist, so I wanted to say to everyone who didn't get through that they shouldn't feel in any way discouraged. We had to be so ruthless in narrowing down the list, and some really brilliant entries didn't get through, which was a bit heart-breaking.  

“Writing is such a subjective artform and every single entry had merit and something to offer. Please keep writing, everyone. And keep entering competitions, because you never know what it might lead to.” 

Community life reporter Donna-Louise Bishop, is relaunching the Not Alone (pen pal initiative) strin

EDP's community life correspondent Donna-Louise Bishop - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Echoing that ethos, Miss Bishop said it had been a wonderful experience reading the different interpterion of Norfolk and its surroundings. 

“It was incredible to see how widely the theme had been explored by everyone who entered. There were some really inspiring pieces.  

“It was obvious that so many of us are inspired by Norfolk – not only for its beauty and heritage but also for its quirkiness and ability to help us form special memories.” 

The entries are now being looked at by our final judges – Alice Kent, Melissa Brown, and Hayley Webster who also writes under the name Hayley Scott – and the winners will be announced on Norfolk Day on July 27. 

The EDP will also be publishing some of its favourites online and in the paper on July 28. 

Keeping in touch as Donna-Louise Bishop launches the Not Alone (pen pal initiative) string of the He

More than 150 writers entered the inaugural Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The shortlist: 

Younger Writers 

Adam Clarke, 8, Cawston 

James Clarke 6, Cawston 

Mark Crumpton, 10, Toftwood 

Elsa Fisher, 6, Burnham Market 


Older Writers 

Henry Mallard Attfield-Downes, 17, North Walsham 

Dali Brady, 14, Shipdham 

Rosie Davis, 17, Mattishall 

Zoeanne De'ath, 12, Watton 

Isla Lowther, 12, Hoveton


Adult Writers 

June Betts, 92, Reepham 

Barry Darch, 69, Beccles 

Margaret Duncum, 74, Norwich 

Jenny Fernando, 38, Hardwick 

Debbie Gaze, 54, Diss 

Heather Gill, 70, Magdalen 

Sue Louise King, Norwich 

Brian Lamont, 56, Norwich 

Fiona Macdonald, 63, Antingham 

Carmina McConnell, 61, Wymondham 

North Norfolk Writer's Group 

Sally Oliver, 37, Wymondham 

Denis Pye, 81, Mendham 

Paul Rodwell, 63, Rollesby 

Melanie Rowsell-Docherty, 38, North Walsham 

David Vail, 61, Norwich 

Wil Walker, 57, Catton 

Wendy Webb, 64, Norwich 

Michaela Wilson, 51, Hunstanton 

Norfolk Day
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ice rink in Norwich near Asda

Video

Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The crowd enjoying Mabel performing on the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Sh

Norfolk Live

Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A crash on the A140 at Aylsham has closed the road in both directions.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Roof cut off taxi to release people after A140 crash with lorry

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Cley Mill, on the north Norfolk coast

Days Out Guide

7 of the prettiest villages to visit in Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus