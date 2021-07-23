Published: 6:00 AM July 23, 2021

Alice Kent (top left), Elizabeth Haynes (bottom left), Melissa Brown (top right), and Hayley Scott (bottom right), are judging this year's inaugural Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition - Credit: SUPPLIED / (Melissa Brown) STUART HELLINGSWORTH

Just over a month ago, the inaugural Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition was launched in a bid to offer creatives a chance to sing about our wonderful county.

And you did not disappoint.

More than 150 people entered our competition to write exactly 100 words on the theme of ‘A Norfolk Holiday’ with participants ranging from six years of age up to 92.

Earlier this month, best-selling author Elizabeth Haynes, who lives in north Norfolk, joined the Eastern Daily Press’ community life correspondent Donna-Louise Bishop to whittle down the entries.

Those pieces have now been sent to our three other judges in charge of the different categories – younger writers (5 – 10), older writers (11 – 17), and adult writers (18+).

Crime writer Elizabeth Haynes. Picture: SUBMITTED - Credit: Archant

Mrs Haynes explained how difficult it was to decide which pieces would make it to the final.

She said: “It was a real honour to read through all of the entries - the quality of the writing was excellent which made the judging very tricky indeed.

“I know first-hand what it feels like to not make a shortlist, so I wanted to say to everyone who didn't get through that they shouldn't feel in any way discouraged. We had to be so ruthless in narrowing down the list, and some really brilliant entries didn't get through, which was a bit heart-breaking.

“Writing is such a subjective artform and every single entry had merit and something to offer. Please keep writing, everyone. And keep entering competitions, because you never know what it might lead to.”

EDP's community life correspondent Donna-Louise Bishop - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Echoing that ethos, Miss Bishop said it had been a wonderful experience reading the different interpterion of Norfolk and its surroundings.

“It was incredible to see how widely the theme had been explored by everyone who entered. There were some really inspiring pieces.

“It was obvious that so many of us are inspired by Norfolk – not only for its beauty and heritage but also for its quirkiness and ability to help us form special memories.”

The entries are now being looked at by our final judges – Alice Kent, Melissa Brown, and Hayley Webster who also writes under the name Hayley Scott – and the winners will be announced on Norfolk Day on July 27.

The EDP will also be publishing some of its favourites online and in the paper on July 28.

More than 150 writers entered the inaugural Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The shortlist:

Younger Writers

Adam Clarke, 8, Cawston

James Clarke 6, Cawston

Mark Crumpton, 10, Toftwood

Elsa Fisher, 6, Burnham Market





Older Writers

Henry Mallard Attfield-Downes, 17, North Walsham

Dali Brady, 14, Shipdham

Rosie Davis, 17, Mattishall

Zoeanne De'ath, 12, Watton

Isla Lowther, 12, Hoveton





Adult Writers

June Betts, 92, Reepham

Barry Darch, 69, Beccles

Margaret Duncum, 74, Norwich

Jenny Fernando, 38, Hardwick

Debbie Gaze, 54, Diss

Heather Gill, 70, Magdalen

Sue Louise King, Norwich

Brian Lamont, 56, Norwich

Fiona Macdonald, 63, Antingham

Carmina McConnell, 61, Wymondham

North Norfolk Writer's Group

Sally Oliver, 37, Wymondham

Denis Pye, 81, Mendham

Paul Rodwell, 63, Rollesby

Melanie Rowsell-Docherty, 38, North Walsham

David Vail, 61, Norwich

Wil Walker, 57, Catton

Wendy Webb, 64, Norwich

Michaela Wilson, 51, Hunstanton