The Norfolk Day writing competition is back - and needs YOU!
A writing competition first launched to mark the annual celebration of our wonderful county is back.
The Norfolk Day Drabble is a free-to-enter competition seeking beautifully composed prose of 100 words exactly.
Now in its second year, the event is held in association with the National Centre for Writing (NCW) and Norwich’s independent children’s bookshop, Bookbugs and Dragon Tales.
The competition is the brainchild of EDP specialist reporter, Donna-Louise Bishop.
She said: "I am so excited that we have been able to put on the Norfolk Day Drabble competition once again.
“We were blown away by both the standard and the number of entries we received last year and we hope to see even more this time around.
“The competition is yet another way to shout about how great Norfolk is, and it promises to be fun.
“We also have some amazing prizes to give away, thanks to the National Centre for Writing and Bookbugs and Dragon Tales.
“Best of luck to everyone who enters - we are looking forward to reading all of your drabbles!"
So, what exactly is a drabble?
A drabble is a short work of fiction, precisely 100 words in length.
Participants will need to adhere to the theme 'fit for a queen’, which is a nod to this year's platinum jubilee celebratory year. The theme can be interpreted as loosely as desired.
There are three categories to enter: Young writers (ages 5 – 12), teen writers (ages 13 – 19), and adult writers (20 and over). Collaborations are allowed but all participants will need to be in the same category.
Peggy Hughes, executive director of the NCW, will be judging the adult category. While Dan and Leanne Fridd, owners of Bookbugs and Dragon Tales in Timberhill, will be judging the teen and young writers' category.
Ms Huges said: “I'm honoured to be one of the judges for this year's Norfolk Day Drabble.
“It's no mean feat to pack a punch in just 100 words, but with the writing talent and rich stories around the county I don't doubt us judges will be in for a real treat, as well as some difficult decisions.
“Best of luck to all.”
The NCW and Bookbugs and Dragon Tales are offering prizes to the winners, including a bundle of online courses, books, and vouchers.
Winners will be announced on July 27 and the winning entries will be published in the EDP.
You can read last year’s winners at www.edp24.co.uk
- Any questions about the Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition can be directed to norfolk@archant.co.uk with the subject header ‘Norfolk Day Drabble Competition’.
How to enter:
Submissions must be 100 words exactly and Google Docs will be used to check the word count. Titles will not be included in the final word count.
Up to three entries per person, including collaborations. Participants retain rights to their submissions. Entries must be fictional and written in English. Participation is open to anyone who lives in Norfolk or has links with the county.
The deadline for entries is 11.59pm GMT on Friday, July 8 2023. Email submissions to norfolk.day@archant.co.uk with the subject header 'Norfolk Day Drabble Competition'. Include full name, age, and address.
Richardson's is the sponsor of this year’s Norfolk Day.
- If you are organising something for Norfolk Day, no matter how big or small, then please tell us about it or share a photo so we can give it some promotion. Email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk and use the hashtag #NorfolkDay, or visit the Norfolk Day Facebook group or online store.