Councils prepare to carry the flag for Norfolk Day

PUBLISHED: 17:18 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 23 July 2019

Councillors from eight local authorities launch Norfolk Day Council Cycle Relay, with Helen Rainbow, front right, from Cycle Revolution. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

To celebrate Norfolk Day, council employees from across the county are planning to swap their office chairs for bicycle seats and suits for Lycra as they embark on a cycle relay around the county.

Carrying the Norfolk flag with them as they peddle, the rotating team of cyclists made up of representatives from each of Norwich's local authorities aim to visit each council office within a period of 12 hours.

Setting off from South Norfolk Council, in Long Stratton in the early hours of Friday July 26, the first cyclist will head east to Great Yarmouth Borough Council where they will hand over the flag to another cyclist who will pedal to North Norfolk District Council's offices in Cromer.

From North Norfolk the flag will be taken along the coast to King's Lynn and West Norfolk before heading south to Breckland Council and onto Norwich City Council, Broadland District Council and finally Norfolk County Council's offices in County Hall.

Once it has visited all of the county's local authority offices, the flag will then be carried to The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News' offices in Norwich where it will complete its journey.

Covering approximately 170 miles over the course of the day, the cyclists will be supported as they pedal by a team from Pedal Revolution in Norwich.

Ian Sherwood, Breckland Council's Norfolk Day champion who has been encouraging people to take part in the relay, said: "Norfolk is a beautiful county and I'm delighted that Breckland and its partner councils are able to join up to celebrate the Norfolk Day initiative.

"Our cycle relay demonstrates how local organisations are united and committed to working closely together to take on challenges and serve the people of this great county."

With more than 150 events taking place across the county, come July 27, people all over Norfolk will be putting up bunting, hosting cake sales, barbecues, parties and more as they celebrate what a wonderful place Norfolk is in which to live and work.

Details of events taking place across the county have been published in this paper and online and are available to view by searching 'Norfolk Day 2019' on the edp24 and Norwich Evening News websites.

