Minister backs county celebrations such as Norfolk Day

Norfolk Day 2019 merchandise includes bunting and flags. From left, Abbie Smith, Ben Craske, Abigail Nicholson, and Marc Betts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

County day celebrations such as Norfolk Day have been recognised as a tourism boost which also create a sense of community, a government minister has said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Day Happisburgh Lighthouse GENERIC Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norfolk Day Happisburgh Lighthouse GENERIC Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Jake Berry, from the Department of Communities and Local Government, has called on other local authorities to come up with ideas on how their region could celebrate their day, adding there was no better time to do so than in the post-Brexit era.

“As England prepares to (play) its part in a (prosperous) UK outside of the EU, there has never been a better time to recognise the historic counties as an asset to create a sense of community, boost tourism and economic growth,” he told the Daily Telegraph on Saturday.

Counties such as Dorset have opted for traditional celebrations such as the feast day of St Candida, on June 1. While Kent chose the feast day of the first Archbishop of Canterbury, Augustine on May 26.

Cornwall, Devon, Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire, Shropshire and Sussex also have their county days on the feast days of their patron saints.

According to the Telegraph, the government guidance says: “Historic counties are an important element of English traditions which support the identity and cultures of many of our local communities, giving people a sense of belonging, pride and community spirit.

“They continue to play an important part in the country's sporting and cultural life as well as providing a reference point for local tourism and heritage.

“We should all seek to strengthen the role that they can play.”

Norfolk Day was established by the EDP, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk last year to celebrate everything that is wonderful and unique about the county.

Thousands of people showed their pride in the over hundreds of events on July 27.

The county was bustling with young and old supporters, who came together to enjoy the summer sun and celebrate the inaugural event.

Taking place this year on Saturday, July 27, individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations are being encouraged to get involved in the celebration and start thinking about how they can enjoy the big day.