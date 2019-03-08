Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Minister backs county celebrations such as Norfolk Day

PUBLISHED: 16:42 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 22 April 2019

Norfolk Day 2019 merchandise includes bunting and flags. From left, Abbie Smith, Ben Craske, Abigail Nicholson, and Marc Betts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Day 2019 merchandise includes bunting and flags. From left, Abbie Smith, Ben Craske, Abigail Nicholson, and Marc Betts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

County day celebrations such as Norfolk Day have been recognised as a tourism boost which also create a sense of community, a government minister has said.

Norfolk Day Happisburgh Lighthouse GENERIC Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk Day Happisburgh Lighthouse GENERIC Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Jake Berry, from the Department of Communities and Local Government, has called on other local authorities to come up with ideas on how their region could celebrate their day, adding there was no better time to do so than in the post-Brexit era.

“As England prepares to (play) its part in a (prosperous) UK outside of the EU, there has never been a better time to recognise the historic counties as an asset to create a sense of community, boost tourism and economic growth,” he told the Daily Telegraph on Saturday.

Counties such as Dorset have opted for traditional celebrations such as the feast day of St Candida, on June 1. While Kent chose the feast day of the first Archbishop of Canterbury, Augustine on May 26.

Cornwall, Devon, Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire, Shropshire and Sussex also have their county days on the feast days of their patron saints.

According to the Telegraph, the government guidance says: “Historic counties are an important element of English traditions which support the identity and cultures of many of our local communities, giving people a sense of belonging, pride and community spirit.

“They continue to play an important part in the country's sporting and cultural life as well as providing a reference point for local tourism and heritage.

“We should all seek to strengthen the role that they can play.”

Norfolk Day was established by the EDP, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk last year to celebrate everything that is wonderful and unique about the county.

Thousands of people showed their pride in the over hundreds of events on July 27.

The county was bustling with young and old supporters, who came together to enjoy the summer sun and celebrate the inaugural event.

Taking place this year on Saturday, July 27, individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations are being encouraged to get involved in the celebration and start thinking about how they can enjoy the big day.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Couple run for safety as fire destroys top half of home

Flames bursting through the roof of the West Runton house gutted by fire at the weekend. Picture: DEAN McCROHON

Motorcyclist in his 30s killed in crash

A man in his 30s has been killed in a crash on the A1067 at Bawdeswell. Picture Google.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Couple run for safety as fire destroys top half of home

Flames bursting through the roof of the West Runton house gutted by fire at the weekend. Picture: DEAN McCROHON

Motorcyclist in his 30s killed in crash

A man in his 30s has been killed in a crash on the A1067 at Bawdeswell. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-2 Championship draw against Stoke City

Onel Hernandez fired Norwich City in front at Stoke City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Stoke City 2 Norwich City 2: Leaders pegged back twice as promotion hopes are thwarted – and all eyes turn to Leeds

Teemu Pukki celebrates after putting Norwich 2-1 up at Stoke, in front of almost 3,000 travelling fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist in his 30s killed in crash

A man in his 30s has been killed in a crash on the A1067 at Bawdeswell. Picture Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists