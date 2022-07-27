Meet the winner of this year’s Norfolk Day Big Clean Up event
- Credit: Archant / Submitted
Armed with litter pickers and rubbish bags, dozens answered a call-to-arms to help clean our fine county ahead of Norfolk Day.
This year’s Big Clean Up urged groups and individuals to make their towns and villages sparkle once again – and the entries did not disappoint.
A number of photographs of litter-picking heroes doing their bit were received and included images from a mum and baby duo to a whole clan of community cleaners.
The overall winner though was a picture of a group of young friends in Foxley Woods, near Bawdeswell in mid Norfolk, picking up rubbish during a walk.
Friends Pennie Powell and Lana Marie posted the winning picture on social media using the hashtag #NDBigCleanUp. It shows their children William and Lara, and Arlo and Sebby.
They will receive a selection of Norfolk Day goodies, including an 'On tha Huh' tee, a Norfolk Day mug, GoGoDiscover Sticker book with five packs of stickers to kick start your collection, and some sweet treats all bundled into a tote bag.
- This year's Norfolk Day is sponsored by Richardson's.
