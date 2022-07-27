Who was the Norfolk Day Big Clean Up winner of 2022? - Credit: Archant / Submitted

Armed with litter pickers and rubbish bags, dozens answered a call-to-arms to help clean our fine county ahead of Norfolk Day.

This year’s Big Clean Up urged groups and individuals to make their towns and villages sparkle once again – and the entries did not disappoint.

A number of photographs of litter-picking heroes doing their bit were received and included images from a mum and baby duo to a whole clan of community cleaners.

Norfolk Day's Big Clean Up event winners! (L to R) Friends and siblings Arlo and Sebby, and William and Lara - Credit: Pennie Powell

The overall winner though was a picture of a group of young friends in Foxley Woods, near Bawdeswell in mid Norfolk, picking up rubbish during a walk.

Friends Pennie Powell and Lana Marie posted the winning picture on social media using the hashtag #NDBigCleanUp. It shows their children William and Lara, and Arlo and Sebby.

They will receive a selection of Norfolk Day goodies, including an 'On tha Huh' tee, a Norfolk Day mug, GoGoDiscover Sticker book with five packs of stickers to kick start your collection, and some sweet treats all bundled into a tote bag.

Abigail Craig litter picking in Kett’s Cave Park, Norwich, with her baby and daughter - Credit: Abigail Craig

Eliza, aged six, litter picking in Kett’s Cave Park, Norwich, with her mum - Credit: Abigail Craig

Volunteers from Dereham Community Litter Pickers after collecting 30 bags of litter from the streets of Dereham - Credit: Dereham Community Litter Pickers

The Norfolk Beach Cleans group at a community beach clean event at Caister-on-Sea - Credit: Emma Sturman

Emma Sturman (left) and the Norfolk Beach Cleans group at a community beach clean event at Caister-on-Sea - Credit: Emma Sturman



