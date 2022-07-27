News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Meet the winner of this year’s Norfolk Day Big Clean Up event

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 12:43 PM July 27, 2022
Who was the Norfolk Day Big Clean Up winner of 2022?

Who was the Norfolk Day Big Clean Up winner of 2022? - Credit: Archant / Submitted

Armed with litter pickers and rubbish bags, dozens answered a call-to-arms to help clean our fine county ahead of Norfolk Day. 

This year’s Big Clean Up urged groups and individuals to make their towns and villages sparkle once again – and the entries did not disappoint. 

A number of photographs of litter-picking heroes doing their bit were received and included images from a mum and baby duo to a whole clan of community cleaners.

Norfolk Day's Big Clean Up event winners! (L to R) Friends and siblings Arlo and Sebby, and William and Lara

Norfolk Day's Big Clean Up event winners! (L to R) Friends and siblings Arlo and Sebby, and William and Lara - Credit: Pennie Powell

The overall winner though was a picture of a group of young friends in Foxley Woods, near Bawdeswell in mid Norfolk, picking up rubbish during a walk. 

Friends Pennie Powell and Lana Marie posted the winning picture on social media using the hashtag #NDBigCleanUp. It shows their children William and Lara, and Arlo and Sebby. 

They will receive a selection of Norfolk Day goodies, including an 'On tha Huh' tee, a Norfolk Day mug, GoGoDiscover Sticker book with five packs of stickers to kick start your collection, and some sweet treats all bundled into a tote bag.

Norfolk Day is sponsored by Richardson's

Norfolk Day is sponsored by Richardson's - Credit: Archant

  • This year's Norfolk Day is sponsored by Richardson's.  
  • Visit the Norfolk Day website at norfolkstore.co.uk/store 
Abigail Craig litter picking in Kett’s Cave Park, Norwich, with her baby and daughter Eliza

Abigail Craig litter picking in Kett’s Cave Park, Norwich, with her baby and daughter - Credit: Abigail Craig

Eliza, aged six, litter picking in Kett’s Cave Park, Norwich, with her mum

Eliza, aged six, litter picking in Kett’s Cave Park, Norwich, with her mum - Credit: Abigail Craig

Volunteers from Dereham Community Litter Pickers after collecting 30 bags of litter from the streets of Dereham

Volunteers from Dereham Community Litter Pickers after collecting 30 bags of litter from the streets of Dereham - Credit: Dereham Community Litter Pickers

The Norfolk Beach Cleans group at a community beach clean event at Caister-on-Sea

The Norfolk Beach Cleans group at a community beach clean event at Caister-on-Sea - Credit: Emma Sturman

Emma Sturman and the Norfolk Beach Cleans group at a community beach clean event at Caister-on-Sea

Emma Sturman (left) and the Norfolk Beach Cleans group at a community beach clean event at Caister-on-Sea - Credit: Emma Sturman


