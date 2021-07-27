Published: 11:30 AM July 27, 2021

Which Norfolk town or village won Norfolk Day's Big Clean Up best kept? - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk village has been crowned the winner of Norfolk Day’s Big Clean Up best kept competition.

Launched earlier this year, the aim of the initiative was to inspire communities to get their local towns and villages looking spic and span ahead of July 27.

And you did not disappoint.

After looking through all of the entries, Mundesley, based on the north Norfolk coast, has been announced as this year’s winner and will receive a package of goodies for the village.

Mundesley sign - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Nominated by its parish council, a number of plans and projects have been put in place over the past few months to brighten up the area.

A community gardeners’ group has helped to improve and maintain the floral arrangements around the village, while the council has also installed nine new floral planters and arrangements to make Mundesley a more welcoming place to residents and visitors.

Mundesley has won the Best Kept competition - Credit: (c) copyright newzulu.com / Lesley Buckley

Dated street-lighting on the seafront and some lamps on the High Street have been replaced with Victorian lamps to make the village more aesthetically-pleasing. Historical information boards have been erected to inform people of the area’s history, and the parish council is currently in the process of having a planter made in the shape of a steam train to go where the station used to be in the village.

The council has also worked with North Norfolk District Council to get the seafront shelters repainted and repaired, and it also purchased new Christmas lights for the village.

From the beach huts at Mundesley Beach, Emma Wymer witnessed the dog attack. - Credit: citizenside.com

And the hard work does not stop there as the staff and students from a local college are doing a litter pick in the autumn to help keep the village clean.

A member from the parish council said special recognition should be given to Andrew Rivett and the community gardeners for all of their efforts.

A spokesperson added: “The parish council has been and is working hard towards ensuring that the village retains its picture-postcard charm to ensure a pleasant place for residents to live and visitors to come to.”

Rainbow bench in Mundesley thanking all keyworkers and NHS staff - Credit: Mundesley Parish Council

Bike planter in Mundesley - Credit: Mundesley Parish Council

The village of Cawston, located between Reepham and Aylsham, has been named as the runner-up of the competition.

This year, the school’s wildlife garden was transformed by mums Patricia Santos and Tanya Daniels, with lots of help from acting headteacher Sharon Brett as well as dozens of residents who have donated time and supplies to restore it back to its former glory.

Cawston sign - Credit: Archant

Mums Patricia Santos, right, and Tanya Daniels, front left, in the Cawston Primary Academy School garden they have been working hard on. With them is head teacher, Kay Swann, left, and assistant head teacher, Sharon Brett. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Resident Lyn Fairchild, of Howard’s Way, has also been going above and beyond to create a new fairy garden in the front of her home for families to enjoy on the school run. She has been doing it for a number of years and will often personalise the little garden for up-coming events such as the Olympics and paying tribute to NHS workers.

Lyn Fairchild has helped countless people and causes from her home village Cawston. Here she is with some of the face masks she has been making. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP - Credit: Archant

Lyn Fairchild has helped countless people and causes from her home village Cawston. Here is her garden which she decoates for people to enjoy looking at as they walk past.Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP - Credit: Archant

The village was also quick to respond after a destructive bought of graffitiing at Oakes Playing Field was quickly resolved. People donated more than £250 to remove the spray paint, which was eventually resolved by Cawston Parish Council.

Other entries to make it to the final included Caister-on-Sea, in particular the Norfolk Beach Cleans group. Beach clean-up is run by Norfolk Beach Cleans volunteers and parish councils too.

Caister on Sea village sign - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Caister has made it to the final of the Best Kept competition - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The group has also planned for a Norfolk Day clean up and little pick on Caister beach at 4.30pm, meeting at the lifeboat station

And finally, Watton was also listed as a finalist due to the hard work undertaken on a patch of open space on Field Maple Road.

Watton made the final for its improvements to an outdoor space - Credit: SOPHIE WELSH

The winners will receive a plaque to display, £200 worth of plants, and a selection of Norfolk Day goodies. They will be contacted by email.