Norfolk Day's Big Clean Up best kept community announced
A north Norfolk village has been crowned the winner of Norfolk Day’s Big Clean Up best kept competition.
Launched earlier this year, the aim of the initiative was to inspire communities to get their local towns and villages looking spic and span ahead of July 27.
And you did not disappoint.
After looking through all of the entries, Mundesley, based on the north Norfolk coast, has been announced as this year’s winner and will receive a package of goodies for the village.
Nominated by its parish council, a number of plans and projects have been put in place over the past few months to brighten up the area.
A community gardeners’ group has helped to improve and maintain the floral arrangements around the village, while the council has also installed nine new floral planters and arrangements to make Mundesley a more welcoming place to residents and visitors.
Dated street-lighting on the seafront and some lamps on the High Street have been replaced with Victorian lamps to make the village more aesthetically-pleasing. Historical information boards have been erected to inform people of the area’s history, and the parish council is currently in the process of having a planter made in the shape of a steam train to go where the station used to be in the village.
The council has also worked with North Norfolk District Council to get the seafront shelters repainted and repaired, and it also purchased new Christmas lights for the village.
And the hard work does not stop there as the staff and students from a local college are doing a litter pick in the autumn to help keep the village clean.
A member from the parish council said special recognition should be given to Andrew Rivett and the community gardeners for all of their efforts.
A spokesperson added: “The parish council has been and is working hard towards ensuring that the village retains its picture-postcard charm to ensure a pleasant place for residents to live and visitors to come to.”
The village of Cawston, located between Reepham and Aylsham, has been named as the runner-up of the competition.
This year, the school’s wildlife garden was transformed by mums Patricia Santos and Tanya Daniels, with lots of help from acting headteacher Sharon Brett as well as dozens of residents who have donated time and supplies to restore it back to its former glory.
Resident Lyn Fairchild, of Howard’s Way, has also been going above and beyond to create a new fairy garden in the front of her home for families to enjoy on the school run. She has been doing it for a number of years and will often personalise the little garden for up-coming events such as the Olympics and paying tribute to NHS workers.
The village was also quick to respond after a destructive bought of graffitiing at Oakes Playing Field was quickly resolved. People donated more than £250 to remove the spray paint, which was eventually resolved by Cawston Parish Council.
Other entries to make it to the final included Caister-on-Sea, in particular the Norfolk Beach Cleans group. Beach clean-up is run by Norfolk Beach Cleans volunteers and parish councils too.
The group has also planned for a Norfolk Day clean up and little pick on Caister beach at 4.30pm, meeting at the lifeboat station
And finally, Watton was also listed as a finalist due to the hard work undertaken on a patch of open space on Field Maple Road.
The winners will receive a plaque to display, £200 worth of plants, and a selection of Norfolk Day goodies. They will be contacted by email.