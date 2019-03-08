Norfolk Day beer named Pond Hopper

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:25 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 13 June 2019

Archant

A beer created especially for Norfolk Day has been officially named.

Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, are collaborating to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Co- founder David Holliday with brewers assistant Andrew Woods and Brewer Bruce Ash. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, are collaborating to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Co- founder David Holliday with brewers assistant Andrew Woods and Brewer Bruce Ash. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

This year, Norfolk Day on Saturday, July 27 will be celebrated both here in the UK and in America. The international celebration is all thanks to a collaboration between The Norfolk Brewhouse, in Hindringham and Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk, Virginia, which have teamed up to create a Norfolk Day beer.

Using ingredients from both sides of the Atlantic, the golden 5pc ABV beer marries together the popular British golden style pale ale with a typically hoppy American IPA style.

Until now, the special beer had only been known as Norfolk 50 50 but, after asking Eastern Daily Press readers to come up with a name, the IPA named Pond Hopper, by Kevin Lee from Norwich.

David Holliday, who founded The Norfolk Brewhouse, along with his wife Rachel, explained how the project came about.

He said: "We wanted to create a beer to celebrate the work of Norfolk farmers and brew a special Moon Gazer ale made out of Norfolk Maris Otter barley.

"But we also wanted to use the opportunity to reach out to other Norfolk's and were absolutely thrilled when Smartmouth said they wanted to be part of the celebrations."

Adding that he hoped the collaboration could be the first of many between the two Norfolks, Mr Holliday said: "We really hope that this could be the start of stronger connections, by all sorts of people and organisations, between the two Norfolk's as we share so much history between us."

Mr Lee, who has lived in Norfolk for more than 25 years, and came up with the winning name said: "The beer was described as using American and British hops so I wanted to include a reference to the 'hoppiness' of the beer in the name but also wanted to include the fact that the team from Smartmouth were crossing the Atlantic - referred to as 'the pond' to visit us on Norfolk Day.

"So, Pond Hopper seemed to sum it up perfectly, and I just couldn't believe it when David contacted me to say my suggestion had won."

Pond Hopper will be available in pubs across Norfolk, England and Norfolk Virginia on July 27 2019.

A stronger version is also to be launched by Smartmouth in Virginia on the same day so truly taking Norfolk Day international.

