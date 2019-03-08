Search

Norfolk Day boxathon aims to deliver a knock-out blow to stigma surround mental health

PUBLISHED: 19:02 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:02 10 March 2019

L-R: Peter Reeve, Sharon Plummer, Ben Hopkins, Charlie Hodson, Ruddy Muddy and Laura Hanford who are all suporting the 24hr boxathon taking place at Redwell Brewery on Norfolk Day, Picture: staff

L-R: Peter Reeve, Sharon Plummer, Ben Hopkins, Charlie Hodson, Ruddy Muddy and Laura Hanford who are all suporting the 24hr boxathon taking place at Redwell Brewery on Norfolk Day, Picture: staff

Archant

A team of dedicated volunteers plan to box through the night to deliver a knock-out blow to the stigma surrounding mental health.

On Norfolk Day, the group - which will include both experienced and amateur boxers - will promote the benefits of exercise and boxing to mental wellbeing at the event at Redwell Brewery in Trowse.

It has been organised by Sharon Plummer, a personal trainer, along with Norfolk Day ambassador Charlie Hodson, and will take place on Saturday, July 27.

Ms Plummer said she knew first hand the benefits exercise can provide. She said: “From my own point of view as a PT and as a boxing for fitness instructor I’ve seen the benefits time and time again of boxing on people’s mental health.

“I’ve seen people come into a class with everything on their shoulders and heavy hearted and then leave smiling,” she said. “The demeanour of someone changes instantly once they start putting on boxing gloves and get the pads out, I just know first hand that it has such a positive effect on mental health.”

Norfolk Day 2019 will take place on Saturday, July 27.

Calling on boxing clubs, individuals and community groups from across the county to take part in the event, which will kick-off at midday and run until midday on Sunday, July 28, Ms Plummer said: “We’re going to be inviting an array of people and you don’t have to have boxed to come along.

“People can come along to watch or they can come along to speak to us, we would love to use the event as a way of saying to people ‘if you’re struggling then you can come in and talk to us’.

“We want to create a 24-hour safe space which people can come into and where they know there will be someone there to talk to.”

Ben Hopkins, the managing director of Redwell Brewery, which will host the event, said: “When Charlie approached us about the event it seemed like ideal opportunity to raise awareness for mental wellbeing and do something here for Norfolk Day.”

Norfolk Day 2019 will take place on Saturday, July 27. Details of all events and those taking part will be featured in this newspaper, online and via social media in the run up to the day.

• To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

To take part in the Norfolk Day Boxathon or for further deatails email sharon@norwichfitnessclub.co.uk

