24-hour boxathon smashed stigma of mental illness

Sharon Plummer (front left) organised a 24 boxathon at Redwell Brewery near Trowse to give a knock-out blow mental health stigma. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

The organiser of a 24 hour Norfolk Day boxathon to smash the stigma around mental health has hailed the event as "absolutely phenomenal".

Personal trainer Sharon Plummer organised a 24hr Boxathon at Redwell Brewery near Trowse for Norfolk day to try and raise awareness of mental health issues. Picture: Neil Didsbury Personal trainer Sharon Plummer organised a 24hr Boxathon at Redwell Brewery near Trowse for Norfolk day to try and raise awareness of mental health issues. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Personal trainer Sharon Plummer pulled together a team of dedicated volunteers to throw punches through the night, at Redwell Brewery, in Trowse.

Ms Plummer said: "We did not have one hitch, or one thing I would have done differently, it was just incredible, I'm blown away. We were supported the whole way through."

The event kicked off at midday on Saturday with many children taking part in boxing challenges for all ages.

Organiser Sharon Plummer engagiging with children at the 24hr boxathon event which aimed to help eliminate the stigma around mental health. Picture: Submitted by Sharon Plummer Organiser Sharon Plummer engagiging with children at the 24hr boxathon event which aimed to help eliminate the stigma around mental health. Picture: Submitted by Sharon Plummer

Then overnight a small team took turns to box for 20 minutes in pairs to keep the bid going, while others rested.

Ms Plummer said: "We opened again this morning and we did not stop, we did right through the night and then we all got in the ring for the last five minutes."

As well as raising awareness for how boxing can help with mental ill health, local groups Empathy and MEND were on hand to offer advice too.