Three Norfolk Day menus that will leave your mouth watering

Pam Loe, Pam Parfitt from Thorpe End WI, Frances Mobbs, Gerry Mason, Acle Evening WI and Doreen Graham from Brundall and Braydeston WI meeting for socially distanced cake. Picture: Norfolk WI Archant

From crab sandwiches and gratin of courgettes, to trifle in a jam jar and an eight inch Norfolk scone, here are some Norfolk inspired dishes to impress the neighbours this Norfolk Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk’s Womans Institute (WI) have moved their usual Norfolk Day event’s online, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: WI Norfolk’s Womans Institute (WI) have moved their usual Norfolk Day event’s online, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: WI

This year we’re encouraging people to celebrate Norfolk Day, taking place on July 27, in their own homes or with socially distant street parties.

We have teamed up with Norfolk’s Woman’s Institute to bring you some menus with ingredients you can get right on your doorstep including Cromer crab, lots of vegetables, and fresh herbs from the garden.

Carol Makins, Norfolk Federation of WI’s vice chairman and qualified WI cookery judge, said: “Cooking has always been a passion of mine and using the rich variety of produce from our county is my priority.”

Acle WI member, Frances Mobbs, has created a vegan friendly Norfolk Day Menu, she said: “I am passionate about sharing my love of food, and I especially love sharing my joy of cooking with my other passion in life”

Norfolk Day 2020 is sponsored by Norwich Research Park. Norfolk Day 2020 is sponsored by Norwich Research Park.

This year’s Norfolk Day is sponsored by Norwich Research Park.

Norfolk Day Picnic Menu with Norfolk Ingredients - courtesy of Carol Makins, Horsford WI

• Norfolk Crab Sandwiches & Crab Blinis

• 8 inch Norfolk Scone

A Norfolk Day Picnic Menu with Norfolk Ingredients from Carol Makins. Picture: Norfolk WI A Norfolk Day Picnic Menu with Norfolk Ingredients from Carol Makins. Picture: Norfolk WI

• Homemade Elderflower Cordial

Norfolk Crab Sandwiches & Crab Blinis

Cromer crabs are well known in the UK for their delicious unique taste, and they are a perfect filling for a sandwich or as a topping for blinis.

As a sandwich filling: White crabmeat, mayonnaise, squeeze of lemon juice and snipped chives.

Norfolk Crab Sandwiches. Picture: Norfolk WI Norfolk Crab Sandwiches. Picture: Norfolk WI

Method: Combine ingredients together in a bowl, then sandwich between two slices of lightly buttered granary bread.

For the Blinis: 100grams plain flour, one egg separated, 150mls milk, 25grams butter (melted), bunch of chives snipped (optional) and sunflower oil for cooking.

Method: Tip the flower into a bowl and season. Make a hole in the middle, add the egg yolk and half of the milk and whisk until smooth. Gradually add the rest of the milk and then the butter.

Whisk the egg whites until starting to stiffen, then add into the mixture. Sprinkle some oil in a frying pan and sizzle small spoonfuls for 2-3 mins on each side until golden.

Eight inch Norfolk Scone. Picture: Norfolk WI Eight inch Norfolk Scone. Picture: Norfolk WI

Norfolk Scone

Ingredients: 560g flour, two teaspoons baking powder, 125g butter, 50g caster sugar, two eggs, five fl oz milk

Filling ingredients: 90g soft butter, 50g soft brown sugar, 285g mixed fruit and ½ teaspoon mixed spice.

Method: Place all the ingredients except egg and milk in a food processor and mix for approximately 10 minutes. Add milk gradually until soft dough is formed. Turn the mixture onto a floured surface and pat down with floured hands. Divide the scone in two, and roll out to ¼ inch thick.

Homemade Elderflower Cordial. Picture: Norfolk WI Homemade Elderflower Cordial. Picture: Norfolk WI

Place one half onto a lined baking tray. Spread with soft butter. Spread the mixed fruit evenly on the butter, sprinkle with the mixed spice. Finally sprinkle over brown sugar.

Roll out the second half of mixture and place on top. Lightly coat the top with milk and sprinkle the sugar. Lightly mark required portion sizes. Bake in 220C/450F/ Gas Mark 6 oven for approximately 25mins.

Homemade Elderflower Cordial

Ingredients: 30 elderflower heads, 1.7 litres (3pints) boiling water, 900g caster sugar, 50g citric acid (available from chemists), two sliced oranges and three sliced lemons.

Homegrown Harefen Farm Pea Dip with Crudités. Picture: Norfolk WI Homegrown Harefen Farm Pea Dip with Crudités. Picture: Norfolk WI

Method: Gently rinse over the elderflowers to remove any dirt or insects. Pour the boiling water over the sugar in a very large bowl. Stir well and leave to cool. Add citric acid, the orange and lemon slices, and then the flowers.

Leave in a cool place for 24 hours, stirring occasionally. Strain through some muslin cloth and transfer to sterilised bottles.

Vegan Menu - Frances Mobbs, Acle WI

• Homegrown Harefen Farm Pea Dip with Crudités

Gratin of Courgettes, Roasted Cauliflower and Tomato Salad. Picture: Norfolk WI Gratin of Courgettes, Roasted Cauliflower and Tomato Salad. Picture: Norfolk WI

• Gratin of Courgettes with roasted cauliflower and a tomato salad

• Fresh Berries in Sugar free Jelly

Homegrown Harefen Farm Pea Dip with Crudités

Ingredients: 1lb fresh peas, three sprigs of mint, zest and juice of one lime, two cloves of garlic, two tbsp of rapeseed oil and a selection of crudités.

Sugar free jelly. Picture: Norfolk WI Sugar free jelly. Picture: Norfolk WI

Method: Pulse the peas with the mint, lime juice and zest, garlic and oil in a food processor. Serve in a dish with a drizzle of oil, surrounded with a selection of with veggie crudités.

Gratin of Courgettes

You may also want to watch:

Gratin of Courgettes on a bed of sautéed onions, kale and spinach serves four.

Heather's potato salad. Picture: Norfolk WI Heather's potato salad. Picture: Norfolk WI

Ingredients: three medium courgettes, one red onion sliced, A handful of spinach, A handful of kale, one clove of garlic, three tbsp Rapseed Oil, two tbsp vegan parmesan, pinch of garlic salt and black pepper.

Method: Sauté onion, spinach and kale in one tbsp of oil over a medium-low heat until soft, season with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 180°C/ gas two.

Slice courgettes then add to a mixing bowl with remaining two tbsp oil, a pinch of salt, pinch of black pepper, pinch of garlic powder (optional), and two tbsp of the vegan parmesan cheese. Toss to coat.

Trifle in a jam jar. Picture: Norfolk WI Trifle in a jam jar. Picture: Norfolk WI

Spread the slightly cooled onions, spinach and kale on the bottom of a heatproof dish. Top with courgettes, layering as you go.

Top with an even layer of the vegan parmesan cheese and bake for 30 minutes. Let it rest for a few minutes before serving.

Roasted Cauliflower (Serves four)

Ingredients: One Large Cauliflower cut into thick slices, three tbsp oil, pinch of paprika, pinch of garlic salt and black pepper.

Method: Place the cauliflower on a baking tray lined with baking parchment, drizzle with the oil and sprinkle the seasoning on both sides. Roast in preheated oven 180°C/ gas two for 20 minutes.

Tomato Salad (Serves four)

Ingredients: 300g/11oz tomatoes, halved. Especially pretty if you have several different varieties of tomatoes mixed together, one clove garlic, peeled and crushed, three tbsp rapseed oil, one red onion finely sliced and a handful of finely chopped fennel.

Method: Preheat the oven to 180°C, gas mark two. Lay the tomatoes cut-side up on a roasting tray. Drizzle three tbsp of the oil over the tomatoes, and season.

Sprinkle with chopped fennel, garlic and onions, pop into the oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until very soft. Arrange on a dish and sprinkle with herbs of choice and a little more oil.

Fresh Berries in Sugar free Jelly

Ingredients: One x Simply Delish Zero and 400g mixed berries.

Method: I use Simply Delish zero raspberry jelly, suitable for diabetics and it is gelatin free.

Take one packet of the jelly powder, mix with 100ml of cold water, stir until dissolved, add 400ml of boiling water and stir. Take four glass serving dishes and arrange the fresh berries equally, pour over the jelly. The jelly sets very quickly, refrigerate until serving.

Another menu suggestion - Heather Duffield, Mundesley WI

• Crusty bread with vibrant pate

• Heather’s potato salad

• Trifle in a jam jar

Vibrant Pate

Ingredients: two peppers, eight shallots, one tbsp olive oil, one tsp crushed coriander seeds, one can of drained and rinsed chickpeas, fresh lemon juice and 110g of soft cheese.

Method: Roughly chop pepers and shallots add crushed coriander seeds and drizzle with oil and roast in a hot oven for 15 - 20 minutes.

In a food processor place chickpeas, cooled peppers and shallots mix. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and pulse until smooth.

Fold through the soft cheese and some chilli. Serve with crusty bread.

Heather’s potato salad

Ingredients: 750g new/salad potatos, one red onion, 175g strong cheddar cheese (cubed), one to two tablespoons of full fat mayonnaise and salt and pepper.

Method: Cook potatoes, strain and allow to coll completely before cutting into thick slices.

Chop onions and cheese and add all items to a mixing bowl and stir. Season with salt and pepper.

Add mayonnaise stirring in gently with a wooden spoon.

Trifle in jam jar

Ingredients: Jam swiss roll cut into thin slices, carton or tin of ready-made custard, whipped fresh cream or sterilised cream and fresh fruit (strawberries, raspberries or peaches).

Method: Place a slice or two of swiss roll in the bottom of each jar before adding some custard, fruit and whipped cream. Add multiple layers until full. If using sterilised cream, buy it a few days before, shake really hard and store in the fridge until needed.

To find out what’s going on in your area, visit: norfolk.thewi.org.uk/norfolk-day-2020

- Are you running a Norfolk Day event between July 25 and 27? To get involved email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.