MPs back Norfolk Day 2020 celebrations

PUBLISHED: 06:30 28 June 2020

Clockwise from top left, James Wild MP, Brandon Lewis MP, Duncan Baker MP and Chloe Smith MP. Picture: Archant

Archant

The county’s MPs have praised the heritage, wildlife and people of Nelson’s County ahead of the return of Norfolk Day.

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith. Picture: Neil DidsburyNorwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Our third annual Norfolk Day returns next month, and this year we’re encouraging people to find ways to celebrate our fantastic county over a long weekend - but to do so in a socially distant way and in line with the latest guidelines.

Norfolk Day itself is on Monday, July 27, so we are encouraging families and communities to help turn it into a long weekend and get involved on the Saturday or Sunday too.

With 2020 being such a tough year for so many due to the coronavirus pandemic, it now feels more important than ever celebrate how Norfolk and its people have pulled together through the outbreak- and Norfolk’s MPs agree.

Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North, said: “Norfolk is fabulous enough any time, any day, anywhere, but in times like this it’s more important than ever to make a special celebration of our county and community. I love Norfolk because it’s my home and on July 27 I’ll be celebrating Norwich in particular.”

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: PA WireNorwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: PA Wire

Norfolk Day, launched in 2018 by the Eastern Daily Press and BBC Radio Norfolk, was set up as a way to shout and cheer about the county and the people who make it so brilliant.

Despite restrictions on what people can do, there are still a range of options for those looking to celebrate, from socially distant street parties to a trip to your favourite scenic spot.

Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich South said: “The pandemic has cast a long shadow over our county’s communities and businesses.

“Norfolk Day is an opportunity for us all do our bit to keep more of the wealth generated in local communities here.”

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, said: ‘It’s wonderful to see Norfolk day returning again to celebrate everything that is so great about our amazing and beautiful county.

“The day is always particularly special because it helps to bring communities together in celebrating everything that is so brilliant about their town and village.”

Elsewhere, James Wild, MP for North West Norfolk, said: “We are so lucky to enjoy wonderful heritage, vibrant villages and pubs, stunning wildlife, chalk streams, big skies, tasty food, and the beautiful beaches of West Norfolk.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorth West Norfolk MP James Wild. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Nelson’s County is truly a special place so let’s do it proud this year.”

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis, said: “Over the recent months Norfolk has experienced truly unprecedented times. But the people of Norfolk have risen to the challenge.

“Norfolk Day is a chance for us to celebrate the resilience of our county and demonstrate clearly all of the fantastic assets our community has to offer and I fully support it.”

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, said: “Norfolk Day is a celebration of all that is best about our great county.

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDuncan Baker, North Norfolk MP. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“As we emerge from lockdown and look to get our county moving again, now more than ever we need to shout about all the things that make our beautiful part of the world the BEST place in which to live, work and visit.”

