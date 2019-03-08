Norfolk Day shop launches for 2019

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:46 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 03 April 2019

Norfolk Day 2019 merchandise includes bunting and flags. From left, Abbie Smith, Ben Craske, Abigail Nicholson, and Marc Betts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Day 2019 merchandise includes bunting and flags. From left, Abbie Smith, Ben Craske, Abigail Nicholson, and Marc Betts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The sun’s out, the clocks have sprung forward and it’s time to start planning how to celebrate Norfolk Day – a task which will be made a whole lot easier by the launch of this year’s official Norfolk Day shop.

Featuring bunting, flags, celebration packs, banners and more, the shop has everything you need not only to accessorise Norfolk Day your event but also to tell everyone else about it, with customisable posters available as part of the celebration packs.

And, with just over 16 weeks to go until Norfolk Day – which this year will take place on Saturday, July 27 – now is the time to start planning how to mark the big day.

A chance to celebrate everything that’s good and unique about our county, Norfolk Day is a day of fun, laughter, a day to show how proud you are to live in Norfolk, and a day in which everyone is encouraged to get involved.

Backed by the EDP and BBC Radio Norfolk, the initiative is not a nostalgic trip down memory lane, but instead a means to shout and cheer about what a fantastic place we live in today.

Last year, people threw garden parties, bake sales, attempted a world record and held picnics, businesses opened their doors to the public, passed on new skills and organisations got involved too by hosting exhibitions and more.

And this year there are already lots of events planned, the WI – which has more than 5,000 members across the county – is busy planning how to mark the Norfolk Day under theme of 100 ways with cake, the Old Buckenham Air Show, Norwich Pride and Gorleston Clifftop Festival all planned for Norfolk Day.

And Norfolk Day ambassador Charlie Hodson, who last year embarked on a Norfolk Day tour of the county along with artist Ruddy Muddy, plans to do the same again this year. He said: “We had an amazing time and visited 48 events. I just thought how amazing it was that Norfolk Day was welcomed across the whole county. This year I’d like to see hundreds of events.”

So, now is the time to start planning how to celebrate Norfolk Day and what a wonderful Norfolk is.

For more ideas of how to celebrate, visit edp24.co.uk and search for Norfolk Day 2019. The Norfolk Day shop can be found at www.norfolkday.co.uk.

