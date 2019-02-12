‘Roll on July so we can celebrate our wonderful county again’ Social media reacts to the return of Norfolk Day

Archant staff celebrate the launch of Norfolk Day 2019, taking place on July 27th. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Norfolk Day is back and people can’t wait.

Great to hear #NorfolkDay is on again for this year. I wonder if it will be such a scorching hot day again?! https://t.co/WVFyfUHI4g — The Enterprise Centr (@lowcarbonspace) February 15, 2019

Today marks the launch of Norfolk Day 2019 and after hearing the news people have been sharing their excitement at the announcement on social media.

On Twitter Steeles Law said it was “great to see” Norfolk Day was returning while Wells Maltings Trust said it was looking forward to the day and Interprint tweeted: “Roll on July so was celebrate our wonderful county again. #NorfolkDay”

Old Buckenham Airshow, which this year will also take place on Norfolk Day was similarly excited.

Organisers Tweeted: “We’re delighted to be a major event celebrating #NorfolkDay with @EDP24 & @BBCNorfolk”

Roll on July so we can celebrate our wonderful County again #NorfolkDay https://t.co/f42MQkeDBj — Interprint (@printersnorwich) February 15, 2019

And they weren’t alone, Paul Dickson, Jonny Cockerill and Harvey Buh all shared their excitement at the event.

What is Norfolk Day?

Taking place on Saturday, July 27, Norfolk Day is a celebration of everything the county has to offer, it is a day of fun, festivities and laughter.

Backed by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk, the day is an opportunity to shout and cheer about how fantastic our county is and it is a day everyone is encouraged to take part in.

As with last year, individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations are being encouraged to get involved and start thinking about how they can celebrate the big day.

Details of all events and those taking part will be revealed in the newspaper, online and via social media in the run up to the day. Over the next few weeks we’ll be reopening our Norfolk Day shop and giving you tips and ideas about what to do to celebrate the big day.

• To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.