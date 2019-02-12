Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘Roll on July so we can celebrate our wonderful county again’ Social media reacts to the return of Norfolk Day

PUBLISHED: 12:25 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 15 February 2019

Archant staff celebrate the launch of Norfolk Day 2019, taking place on July 27th. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant staff celebrate the launch of Norfolk Day 2019, taking place on July 27th. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Norfolk Day is back and people can’t wait.

Today marks the launch of Norfolk Day 2019 and after hearing the news people have been sharing their excitement at the announcement on social media.

On Twitter Steeles Law said it was “great to see” Norfolk Day was returning while Wells Maltings Trust said it was looking forward to the day and Interprint tweeted: “Roll on July so was celebrate our wonderful county again. #NorfolkDay”

Old Buckenham Airshow, which this year will also take place on Norfolk Day was similarly excited.

Organisers Tweeted: “We’re delighted to be a major event celebrating #NorfolkDay with @EDP24 & @BBCNorfolk”

And they weren’t alone, Paul Dickson, Jonny Cockerill and Harvey Buh all shared their excitement at the event.

What is Norfolk Day?

Taking place on Saturday, July 27, Norfolk Day is a celebration of everything the county has to offer, it is a day of fun, festivities and laughter.

Backed by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk, the day is an opportunity to shout and cheer about how fantastic our county is and it is a day everyone is encouraged to take part in.

David Powles on why we should all celebrate Norfolk Day

As with last year, individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations are being encouraged to get involved and start thinking about how they can celebrate the big day.

Stuck for ideas? Here’s how people celebrated Norfolk Day last year

Details of all events and those taking part will be revealed in the newspaper, online and via social media in the run up to the day. Over the next few weeks we’ll be reopening our Norfolk Day shop and giving you tips and ideas about what to do to celebrate the big day.

• To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

Norfolk police seized this car after the driver failed to stop during a speed crackdown. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

Norfolk police seized this car after the driver failed to stop during a speed crackdown. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

Drivers have been urged to avoid Dereham Road after a crash between a car and a lorry. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Running column: Sit around drinking tea or run 18 miles in 50mph winds? It’s no contest for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong out on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

WATCH: Miss Drag UK finalist Miss Dee on fighting negativity

Miss Dee Licious (Kevin d'Odemont), finalist in the Miss Drag Uk competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists