Dozens more events to tempt you out on Norfolk Day 2019

Norfolk Day 2018. Magical Mundesley event at Gold Park in Mundesley. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Norfolk Day 2019 is just around the corner. From coffee mornings to airshows, music festivals and talent contests, come Saturday, July 27, a vast array of events are being planned across the county.

The Old Buckenham Airshow display on July 27-28 features some of the world's most exciting aircraft Photo: Eirik Ostensjo The Old Buckenham Airshow display on July 27-28 features some of the world's most exciting aircraft Photo: Eirik Ostensjo

n Thetford 10K

On Sunday July 28, there will be a Norfolk Day 10K setting off from Guildhall, Market Place, Thetford, IP24 2DS. There will be Norfolk Day 10K medals with the county flag available for entrants. Runners must be 14 or over to take part, entrance costs £18.

n Sainsburys Centre for Visual Arts will be offering two for one entry to WG Sebald: Far Away but from where

Norfolk Day Happisburgh Lighthouse GENERIC Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norfolk Day Happisburgh Lighthouse GENERIC Picture: ANTONY KELLY

n Proudly Norfolk

The food organisation will have a stall at Aestival at Raveningham Gardens

All the fun of the Worstead Festival 2016. Bob Goff sitting on the wheel of his vintage tractor. Photo : Steve Adams All the fun of the Worstead Festival 2016. Bob Goff sitting on the wheel of his vintage tractor. Photo : Steve Adams

n Celebration of Margaret Paston at Mautby Church, Great Yarmouth

On July 27 from 10-4pm, the Mautby Mawthers and friends will be celebrating Margaret Paston, and her famous Paston letters. Refreshments will be served and a memorial stone in memory of Margaret Paston will be dedicated during the afternoon.

n Maid's Head Hotel it's 1549 and it's Kett's Rebellion

Head to the Maids Head Hotel on Norfolk Day, Saturday, July 27 for two free events that focus on Norwich during the time of Kett's Rebellion in 1549. Donations welcomed to the Maids Head's charity of the year, Break.

n Nelson Fest Reedham

Music festival at the Lord Nelson pub in Reedham featuring local bands, DJs and BBQ, July 27 from 8.30pm

n Free viewings of Wherry Hathor and Olive

Wherry Yacht Charter Charitable Trust will have Hathor, a pleasure wherry launched in 1905, and the Edwardian wherry yacht Olive, launched in 1909, on view for the day, free of charge. Both Norfolk wherries will be moored at How Hill Staithe near Toad Hole Cottage in Ludham on July 27 from 10am-5pm.

n Princes Street United Reformed Church, Norwich will be holding a coffee morning and bring and buy sale from 10.30am - 12.30pm. The event will raise funds for St James' School, Nyamandhlou, Zimbabwe

n Free Tours of Caistor Roman Town

On Sunday July 28, volunteers will be giving free tours of Caistor Roman Town in Caistor St Edmund. The tour leaves from the carpark at 2.30pm.

n Mundesley's Norfolk Day

From 10am -4pm on July 27, there will be free arts and craft for the children, a fancy dress competition, food and drink, well being mini donkeys, face painting, a Punch and Judy stall, music, dancing and the famous Pat Nearny.

n Norfolk Day at Gooderstone Water Gardens

Gooderstone Water Gardens, will be celebrating the Norfolk Dialect with a family fun day.

Normal admission to the gardens for adults, free admission for children, Bishey Barney Bee Hunters £3 each.

n Norfolk Day at Holkham

Families will be able to join the Holkham estate team at The Lookout and discover all about Admiral Lord Nelson, Norfolk's most famous son, and his historic links to Holkham.

n Cromer Museum Mardlers and Cromer Library

In association with Cromer Museum, Mardlers Cromer Library are putting on an illustrated talk focusing on 'Norfolk in Days Gone By' Refreshments provided on arrival, drop in event, August 13.

n Dersingham Library

Just a cuppa - look at local materials on July 27

n Downham Market Library

The library is asking people to bring in their favourite photos of Norfolk to be displayed July 26-27

n Fakenham Library

Test your knowledge of Norfolk with a quiz! Just pop into the library and have a go, July 27

n Gaywood Library

Norfolk Day: Bishy Barny Bees and Billy Witches Saturday 27th July 10.30am

n Holt Library

Test your knowledge of Norfolk with a quiz! Just pop into the library and have a go. There will also be display boards by Holt Civic Society

n Hunstanton Library

Norfolk Day: Bishy Barny Bees and Billy Witches from midday.

n King's Lynn Library

Coast Road Exhibition - photography covering the A149 route King's Lynn to Great Yarmouth

n Mundesley Library

On July 27 there will be a Norfolk treasure trail

n North Walsham Library

Exhibition of North Walsham through the years

n Sheringham Library

Snapshots of Sheringham - people will be sharing their photos to create a collage for Norfolk Day

n Stalham Library

The library will be hosting a Just a cuppa on July 1

n Wells Library

Big book and DVD sale

n Attleborough Library

Just a Cuppa with a Norfolk authors display

n Costessey Library

A display promoting local books

n Dereham Library

Norfolk wildlife family craft activity and story time with local author

n Diss Library

Local book sale

n Harleston Library

Just a Cuppa for local reminiscence

n Hethersett Library

Local History Talk by the Friends Group - materials used to form a display for Norfolk Day (taking place on July 29)

n Hingham Library

From July 11 there will be a display celebrating local books.

n Loddon Library

Just a Cuppa event to reminisce about Loddon

n Long Stratton Library

Just a Cuppa for local reminiscence group

n Poringland Library

Just a Cuppa to reminisce about Poringland, plus local author talk on July 29

n Swaffham Library

There will be a family quiz and kids' treasure hunt in the library on July 27

n Thetford Library

Local history and photographic display

n Watton Library

Just a Cuppa with a Norfolk themed fiction display

n Acle library

Local history display

n Aylsham Library

Norfolk Dialect display and Just a Cuppa event

n Blofield Library

On July 27 there will be a Blofield local history display

n Brundall Library

From July 25 local history display

n Caister Library

Local talk and photo display on Caister by David McDermott

n Gorleston Library

Local speaker event with refreshments on Norfolk day

n Hellesdon Library

Norfolk Day archives event - a chance to see what the library's archives have to offer (taking place on July 30)

n Reepham Library

Just A Cuppa - share your memories and look at Picture Norfolk Exhibition

n Sprowston Library

Norfolk Day at The Bircham Centre will take place on July 26, refreshments will be provided.

n Earlham Library

Just A Cuppa - share your memories and look at Picture Norfolk Exhibition

n Mile Cross Library

Mile Cross Memories, display of Mile Cross Memorabilia and Local History, featuring Just A Cuppa

n Tuckswood Library

Just A Cuppa event and an opportunity to raise find out more about the library's time capsule project

n West Earlham Library

Just A Cuppa - share your memories and look at Picture Norfolk Exhibition

n Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library

Pride Parade - British Library Exhibition Love, Desire Identity including local memorabilia donated.

n Plumstead Road Library

A display of Thorpe Hamlet Memorabilia and Local History, featuring Just A Cuppa

n Norfolk Day at the museum of the Broads

On July 26 the museum will be offering free entry as it officially launches its water bicycle replica - Nutty Slack II.

n Matishall Norfolk Day Picnic

From 11am-3pm on Saturday July 27, the village will be hosting a black and yellow themed picnic.

There will be refreshments, a WI cake sale, ice cream from Dann's dairy, lots of games, glitter tattoos, YMCA youth club, live music with Lizzie and various stalls.

n Blakeney guild of many crafts Norfolk Day exhibition

St Nicholas Church Rooms from 7 July through to August 1/

n Norfolk Day promotion at Coleman Optician and hearing centre, St Augustines Norwich

On July 27 the optician's will be offering 50pc off all Superdry, Radley, O'Neil, Cat and Michael Kors frames including single vision lenses.

n Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden

On Saturday July 27, the centre will be hosting a number of Norfolk themed family events including storytelling, tree climbing, garden games, children's craft activities and canoeing taster sessions. The tearooms will also be offering a Norfolk themed menu. Garden entry: adult £6.85, concessions £6.60, child £3.95 (under 5 free)

n Community Tea on the lawn in Rackheath

From 2-4pm Holy Trinity Church will be hosting a strawberry tea on the lawn, includes children's crafts and raffle. The event is free to attend, with donations welcome, all proceeds will go to the Bittern Benefice, which includes the churches of Gt & Lt Plumstead, Rackheath, Salhouse and Witton.

n Hockwold village does Norfolk Day

During the day there will be a village yard sale followed by live music, raffle and happy hour in the evening from 7pm.

n Morley village fete

Village fete featuring a raffle, tombola, tea and cake, book sale, catch the rat, bowling for a pig, brick a brac stall.

n Weston Longville Norfolk Day farming event

On Sunday July 28, The Hall for All at Weston Longville will be hosting a farming Sunday from 2-4pm.

n Bluebirds handmade market

On Saturday July 27- Sunday 28, from 11-4pm Bluebirds Handmade Market will be hosting a market in South Walsham Village Hall. The market will feature 50 local artists, makers, designers, craftspeople and food producers as well as street food, a bar, live music and children's activities.

n Laurel Court, Norfolk Day fun day

On July 27, Laurel Court will be holding a fun day and BBQ. Events will include a knobbly knees competition, donkey derby, tin can alley and a quiz in the evening.

n Explore Cromer's rich coastal history

On Saturday 27th July, Merchant's Place will have displays on the new Deep History Coast project, the Cromer Shoal Chalk Bed, Walk Cromer events and more. There will also be activities to get involved in, such as beachcombing to create artwork, dinosaur and marine themed crafts for kids and fossil hunting. The day will run from 10am to 3pm.

n Norfolk Day at The Shoulder of Mutton Pub, Strumpshaw

From 12-4pm on Saturday July 27, The Shoulder of Mutton Pub will be hosting craft activities for children, stalls from local community groups, charities and Strumpshaw parish council. There will also be a BBQ and live music from The Chuffinches.

n Norse Catering's Norfolk Day menu

On July 27, Norse Catering will be serving a special Norfolk day menu showing casing produce from the region in 20 care homes across the county.

n Reedham and District WI

To celebrate Norfolk Day the group will be ringing the bells of St Mary the Virgin church in Saxlingham Nethergate, at 11am on July 27.

n A gift of 100 bamboo spoons

Between 10.30am and 3pm Wroxham WI, will be giving out 100 bamboo spoons which have been designed by the groups members on the Granary Staithe, Hoveton.

n Wymondham and Bridewell WI

To celebrate Norfolk Day and the Norfolk Federation's centenary, the group will be handing out cakes and Morsbags in the town centre.

n Barnham Broom and District WI

The group will be serving cake and a cuppa at Barnham Broom Village Hall from 2pm-4pm on July 27. There will also be a performance from The Windmill Handbell Ringers at 3pm.