Let’s make Norfolk Day ‘bigger and better’ than ever before

Archant staff celebrate the launch of Norfolk Day 2019, taking place on July 27th. Eastern Daily Press editor, Dave Powles, centre, with from left, Sabrina Johnson, Brittany Creasey, Abbie-Leigh Smith, and Ben Craske. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Norfolk Day is returning and we want you help make sure it’s bigger and better than ever before!

Last year thousands of people across the county enjoyed more than 300 community events, threw parties, hosted get togethers and took the opportunity to celebrate what a wonderful place Norfolk is.

And now, the same people and more are being encouraged to do it all again as Norfolk Day returns for a second year.

Taking place on Saturday, July 27, Norfolk Day is a celebration of everything the county has to offer, it is a day of fun, festivities and laughter.

Backed by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk, the day is an opportunity to shout and cheer about how fantastic our county is and it is a day everyone is encouraged to take part in.

As with last year, individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations are being encouraged to get involved and start thinking about how they can celebrate the big day.

And some already have.

Falling on the same day as the Old Buckenham Air Show, one of the most popular airshows in the country, they are already looking forward to celebrating the big day.

Matt Wilkins, the event organiser, said the team behind the airshow was delighted to be involved in Norfolk Day; “We’ll be pulling out all the stops to ensure that Norfolk Day is highlighted by one of Norfolk’s most popular events; a local family airshow that has truly become universally famous, with world class air displays and more to see and do on the ground than ever before.

Norfolk Day ambassador Rev Jane Hedges. Picture: Nick Butcher Norfolk Day ambassador Rev Jane Hedges. Picture: Nick Butcher

“We look forward to sharing Norfolk Day at Norfolk’s only airshow.”

Norwich-based A-Plan Insurance is sponsoring Norfolk Day.

Branch manager Krushal Patel said: “A-Plan Insurance in Norwich is proud to be associated with Norfolk Day 2019. Helping local people is at the heart of everything A-Plan does so it was a natural decision for the team and I to get involved and support the various planned activities.”

The Very Rev Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral, who has agreed to return as a ’Norfolk Day Ambassador’, along with chef Charlie Hodson and BBC presenter Dr Ben Garrod, said she was “delighted” Norfolk Day was returning for a second year.

Dr Ben Garrod is returning as a Norfolk Day ambassador Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Dr Ben Garrod is returning as a Norfolk Day ambassador Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

She added: “We have so much to celebrate in this county and lots of excellent talents to showcase and that was what was particularly enjoyable last year – so many people joining in to celebrate local food and drink, our wonderful countryside and beaches, the diversity of business and innovation, the variety of arts and crafts, of music and theatre, and our wide range of shopping facilities.

“Norfolk Day also brought lots of people in our communities together to hold parties, barbecues and other social events. So I hope that people will embrace this opportunity to come together to celebrate our county this summer and to show our visitors what a great place this is.”

Dr Garrod, an award-winning BBC presenter and Professor of Evolutionary Biology and Science Engagement at the University of East Anglia, said: “Last year we saw so many events, from parties and art installations to boat trips and exploring nature reserves, where the whole county came together to celebrate all things Norfolk.

“It was a time to celebrate, reflect and discover and I’m pleased to be involved with Norfolk Day 2019, hoping we can go bigger and better. I want us all to think of weird, wonderful and wild ways to celebrate our amazing county this time around.”

Norfolk Day Amabassador Charlie Hodson Norfolk Day Amabassador Charlie Hodson

Mr Hodson, who last year embarked on a Norfolk Day tour of the county along with artist Ruddy Muddy and plans to do the same again in 2019, added: “We had an amazing time and visited 48 events. I just thought how amazing it was that Norfolk Day was welcomed across the whole county, this year I’d like to see hundreds of events.

“Norfolk Day involves everybody, it’s purely to celebrate living and loving Norfolk.”

Details of all events and those taking part will be revealed in the newspaper, online and via social media in the run up to the day. Over the next few weeks we’ll be reopening our Norfolk Day shop and giving you tips and ideas about what to do to celebrate the big day.

• To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

Norfolk Day at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Picture: PAUL DICKSON Norfolk Day at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Picture: PAUL DICKSON

The Norfolk Day website is www.norfolkday.co.uk, where you can buy a range of merchandise.