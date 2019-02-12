Let’s make the second Norfolk Day the best so far!

Archant staff celebrate the launch of Norfolk Day 2019, taking place on July 27th. Eastern Daily Press editor, Dave Powles, centre, with from left, Sabrina Johnson, Brittany Creasey, Abbie-Leigh Smith, and Ben Craske. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Editor David Powles explains what Norfolk Day is all about.

Yorkshire has one, Derbyshire has one, even Suffolk has one, so why isn’t there a day to celebrate our fantastic county?

That was the question which troubled us 18 months ago when the idea of Norfolk Day was born.

And fortunately it would seem there were many more people out there who felt a day to celebrate the county was much needed - if the reaction to last year’s inaugural Norfolk Day is anything to go by.

More than six months on I’m still astounded by how many people were prepared to answer our rallying cry and make Norfolk Day one to remember.

It filled us with so much pride to see events up and down the county, so much love being expressed by people for Norfolk and even the county’s name trending online.

If you were one of those who got involved, then can I just say thank you one more time. In these challenging times it was so refreshing to see so many people unite around the place we call home.

But I think we can make 2019 even better.

I think we can use 2018 as a starting block from which to encourage even more communities, organisations, charities, businesses and individuals to get involved.

This year Norfolk Day will fall on a Saturday, so people will really have no excuse not to get it in the diary now and get their thinking caps on about what to do.

It could be a big community event, something at your local pub, village hall or maybe just something at home.

Once again Norfolk Day will only be the success that we make it. My pledge to you is that whatever you do to get involved in Norfolk Day 2019 - we’ll support it and give it publicity.

But right now we need an army to mobilise, united by a shared love for Norfolk and all that makes it such a phenomenal place to live, work and play in.

Get those thinking caps on and let’s make the second Norfolk Day the best so far!