Your guide to events taking place all over our county for Norfolk Day

Residents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gathered at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day 2018.

From an airshow, to cake sales, cribbage and more there's lots taking place on Saturday July 27, here is your ultimate guide to what to do on the big day.

This Norfolk Day, Big C are encouraging as many people as possible to host a coffee morning and help raise money for the cancer charity.

n Old Buckenham Airshow

One of the county's most popular airshows, this year the Old Buckenham Airshow will feature debut appearances from rare vintage aircraft and performances from famous Second World War aircraft.

n Norwich Pride

Norfolk Day 2018. Fun at Potter Heigham. Ronan Lumb as Lord Nelson on the Spark of Light boat at Herbert Woods.

Proving that Norfolk is a place where everyone can feel safe and proud to be themselves Norwich Pride will see a host of events take place across the city including the annual Pride parade.

n Gorleston Cliff Top Festival

The organisers of the free to attend two-day festival which kicks off on Norfolk Day are promising a packed weekend of events with something for the whole family.

n Worstead Festival

A celebration of food, farming and north Norfolk's rich history, the two-day Worstead Festival will feature demonstrations from some of the county's best chefs including Richard Bainbridge of Benedicts in Norwich.

n Norfolk Day Boxathon

From 12pm on Saturday, July 27, through to 12pm on July 28 at Redwell Brewery in Norwich, a dedicated team of volunteers will be boxing through the night to deliver a knock-out blow to the stigma surrounding mental health.

n Norfolk Federation of WIs garden party

On Saturday July 27, the Norfolk Federation of the WI will throw open the doors to its headquarters, Evelyn Suffield House in Norwich for a Norfolk Day garden party.

n Thetford and District Motorcycle Club round Norfolk ride

Setting off on Saturday July 27, motorcyclists will embark on a 236 mile north, east, west and south (NEWS) tour of the county in aid of the charity Onward Enterprise.

n Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Cley Visitor Centre open day

Children and their parents are being encouraged to go wild at The Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Cley visitor centre which will host a range of family activities on July 27.

n Aestival Summer Fair at Raveningham Gardens

On Sunday, July 28, Raveningham Gardens will host a summer fair showcasing the best the country has to offer with the aim of raising funds for Norfolk Historic Buildings Trust and the Norfolk branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE).

n Fenlanders HOG group Norfolk Ride

On July 27, the Harley Davidson owners group will embark on a ride around the county to celebrate Norfolk Day.

n Rock Bodham

A north Norfolk music festival celebrating the best of local musical talent taking place over the Norfolk Day weekend.

n Thompson village hall and church heritage weekend

People are being encouraged to share their family histories and discover more about their local roots over the course of a weekend celebrating the village's history and links to America. Thompson Village Hall July 27-28.

n The Norfolk Hospice summer fete

On Saturday, July 27, from 11am The Norfolk Hospice will host a summer fete at Wheatfields in Hillington.

n Norfolk's coffee morning

The Big C charity are encouraging people to host a Norfolk Day coffee morning in aid of the charity (various locations across the county).

n Titchwell manor summer party

From 5.30pm - midnight on Saturday July 27, Titchwell Manor will host a evening of live music, entertainment, food and more (ticketed event).

n Flower festival

Over the course of Saturday and Sunday July 27-28 the 11th century church will host a flower festival.

n Norfolk Community Foundation photography competition

The organisation are inviting budding photographers to take a picture which shines a light on the work of local charities to be in with the chance of winning £500. Deadline for entries is Friday, June 21.

n Lathams of Potter Heigham family fun day

On Saturday, July 27, the Potter Heigham business be hosting a day of local food tasting, music, children's entertainment, free prize draws and much more.

n Norfolk Day carboot and fete

On Friday, July 26, All Saints Parish Hall in Scratby, Great Yarmouth will host a carboot sale and fair featuring local artists and more.

n Hev you gotta loight boy? At Norfolk Heritage Centre

From 2-4pm on Friday July 26, the Norfolk heritage Centre in the Millennium Library Norwich will celebrate the Norfolk dialect in its written and spoken form.

n Dereham Bowls Club open day

From 10am-2pm on Saturday, July 27, Dereham Indoor Bowls Club will be celebrating Norfolk Day with an open day at its bowls green within Dereham Leisure centre.

n Norfolk Day Park Run

Runners are being invited to take part in the Loch Neaton Park Run, in Watton on July 27, fancy dress actively encouraged.

n Destination Wymondham

To celebrate Norfolk Day, the Wymondham Town Team are encouraging people to become a tourist in their own town. Wymondham town centre 11am - 5pm.

n Beers of Europe showcase

To celebrate Norfolk Day the Setchey business will be shining a spotlight on local breweries and distilleries with a number of tastings including the Norfolk Day beer, Pond Hopper which has been brewed by the Norfolk Brewhouse in Hindringham and Smartmouth Brewery in Virginia, USA.

n The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables open day

The antiques business located in Setchey business park will be offering free valuations from Laurence Seaton of Buttercross Auctions and live music from Ukulele Folk.

n The Steiff Shop open day

The Setchey shop which is home to the largest collection of Steiff teddy bears in East Anglia will have a representation on hand to show visitors the collection of bears and a raffle the proceeds of which will go towards the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

n Norfolk World Music Festival

Taking place from July 26-28, the Southburgh World Music Festival has been rebranded to the Norfolk World Music Festival in honour of Norfolk Day. The event will take place at Burton Manor Barns, Southburgh, Norfolk, IP25 7SU.

n Norfolk Day the WI way

Watton Evening WI will be serving sweet and savoury refreshments in the town from 10am-3pm.

n One hundred lavender cupcakes from Mundesley WI

The Mundesley group will be handing out cupcakes with handwritten messages on them.

n Aylsham WI will be handing out 100 cupcakes to the people of Aylsham to mark the Norfolk day and the federation's centenary.

n Norfolk day coffee morning

Barford, Wramplingham and District WI will be hosting a coffee morning raising funds for the local church.

n Cuppa and cake Norfolk Day event at Harvest House

From 10am-12pm on July 27, the Mulbarton Evening WI group will be serving traditional Norfolk cakes, biscuits and birthday cake in the gardens of Harvest House.

n Norwich All Saints WI

To mark Norfolk Day, members of Norwich All Saints WI will be celebrating the group's 10th birthday by joining the Norwich Citadel Salvation Army soup run.

n Neatishead Barton Turf and District WI

On July 27, the WI group will be delivering 100 slices of cake to Broadacres care home.

n Open gardens

To mark Norfolk Day, members of Hempnall WI will be opening two gardens and inviting members of the public in for tea and cake.

Willow House garden in Bungay Road will be open from 10am-12pm while Stone Cottage garden in Fairstead Lane will be open from 2pm- 4pm. All proceeds go to Norfolk Admiral Nurses.

n Drop in day at Sutton Village Hall

On Saturday, July 27, Sutton WI will be hosting a drop in day at Sutton Village Hall, open to all, the day will feature tea and cake, activities for children and information about the federation.

n Norfolk Day coffee morning

To mark Norfolk Day Attleborough WI will be hosting a coffee morning in Attleborough town hall. The day will also feature a raffle, photo quiz and more.

n Coltishall and Horstead WI will be handing out 100 pieces of cake to passers by on the river green from 2.30pm.

n Community fun day

On Saturday, July 27, Reepham WI will be holding a community fun day featuring games and refreshments in the Bircham Centre and garden.

n Rock Buns and Rolling Pins WI will be handing out home-made rock buns to the people of North Walsham

n Great Ormesby WI will be taking over the Village Centre in Station Road, Ormesby between 10am and midday to hand out cake to celebrate Norfolk Day.

n Overstrand Evening WI will be making celebration rock buns to give out on July 27 during the Rockstock Concert in Overstrand.

n Coffee morning

Thorpe End WI will be hosting a private coffee morning where each member will be asked to bring a knitted crochet square with the aim of creating a large crocheted blanket.

n Saham WI will be delivering 100 individual cakes to residents of Lancaster House and Linden Court in Watton.

n Beach Hut tea party

Members of Cromer WI will be hosting a tea party at a Cromer beach hut. Members are being asked to bring their own flasks of hot drinks to cut down on plastic waste. The group are also hoping to hand out 100 slices of cake to passers by.

n Norfolk Day cream tea

On Saturday, July 27, Roughton WI will be holding a cream tea celebrating both Norfolk Day and the Norfolk Federation of WI's centenary.

n Norfolk Day coffee morning

On Saturday July 27, from 10am to midday, Brundall Evening WI will be holding a coffee morning in Brundall Memorial Hall.

n Diss WI

On Saturday July 27 Diss WI will be having a cake stall and tombola at Causeway Bowls Club Community Day in aid of EACH. Chapel Street 10-4pm. There will also be arts and craft fair, plants and have a go at target bowls.

n Woodside WI will be giving away 100 pieces of cake at the Farmers market in the St Andrews Centre, Thunder Lane, Thorpe St Andrew on Friday 26th July.

n Pickenhams' WI

The group will having a Bring and Buy stall at the annual Pickenhams' Duck Race

n Sprowston WI

On July 27 members plan to have a group photograph.

n A Concert of Baroque Gems

On July 27 St Boltophs Church in Trunch will be hosting a concert of early baroque gems featuring Maria Konoshenko. The concert will start at 7.30pm in St Boltoph's Church, tickets £12pp are available from Trunch store.

n Fox Inn at Garboldisham

On July 27, the community run pub will be open from midday for real ales, performances from Kenninghall Morris dancers, Dad's Army Museum Thetford Platoon and street food stalls.

n Start-Rite Shoes Norfolk Day promotion

Start-Rite Shoes Clearance event, shoes from £10 a pair - pre-walkers, first walking shoes, canvas shoes and sandals at Start-Rite Shoes Outlet, Broadland Business Park.

n Aylsham Town Hall, Norfolk Day Concert

On Sat July 27 from 2.00pm there will be a performance of Songs Through The Decades featuring The Jeff Short Swing Combo & Singers plus afternoon tea and cakes. All tickets £10.00 available from J B Postle & Son, Market Pl, Aylsham.

n Norfolk Day Brunch at Caston

On July 27 from 9am -12pm Caston Village will be holding a Norfolk day Brunch Get together, to celebrate Norfolk Day and to raise funds for the repair of the village hall.

n Norwich Castle Mall celebrates Norfolk Day

Between 10am and 2pm on Saturday July 27, shoppers visiting Castle Mall shopping centre will be able to enjoy a sweet treat as the centre team will be giving out the cakes in White Lion Square. Shoppers will also be given the chance to take a spin of the Castle Mall wheel of fortune, for their chance to win a beach inflatable.

n The Hearing Care Centre

On July 27 the family run business will be running a giveaway on its Facebook page and sending out some surprises for its Norfolk patients.

n Norfolk Day at the Cock Public House, Attleborough

From 2pm on July 27, The Cock Public House in Attleborough will be celebrating Norfolk Day in style. There will be carnival games as well as face painting, animal selfies and live music from "Driftwood" a rock covers band from Norfolk.

n Norfolk Day at the Venetian Water Ways in Great Yarmouth

From midday the Norfolk Day Well-being and Volunteering will be offering make a sail and origami boat sessions, move to improve exercise sessions, arts and crafts, planting crops in pots, drawing and painting sessions and a treasure trail

n Golden Star Morris tour of North Norfolk

On July 27, the dancers of Golden Star Morris will be embarking on a tour of north Norfolk pubs starting the Unicorn, Aylsham the group will among others visit The Buck Arms, The Vernon Arms and The Crown Inn in Trunch.

n Norfolk Day Cribbage tournament

Taking place in The Assembly Rooms, Norwich, doors open 6.15pm with play at 7pm. Entry costs £6 per pair.

n A celebration of St Botolphs

On July 27 from 10am-4pm St Botolphs Church in Banningham will be celebrating Norfolk Day with an exhibition on St Boltoph. There will also be cream teas served during the day.

n Turn the Tide Litter pick

On July 27, volunteers from Co-op stores in Hemsby and the surrounding area will be helping to turn the tide on beach pollution by taking part in a litter pick on Hemsby beach and the surrounding area.

n Norfolk Day Cycle Rally

On Friday July 26, representatives Norfolk's district councils will be cycling from one office to another with the aim of finishing at the Eastern Daily Press head office in Norwich.