Norfolk businesses share their ideas for Norfolk Day 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:17 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 14 March 2019

Some of Norfolk's leading figures get together to discuss ideas for this year's Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Businesses, charities and community leaders have come together to discuss and share ideas about how to make this year’s Norfolk Day even better than last year.

Norfolk Day 2019 will take place on Saturday, July 27.

Norfolk Day is returning for a second year and ahead of the big day, representatives from some of the county’s biggest organisations have got together over breakfast to discuss their plans for the day.

Sharing ideas of how to celebrate and promote Norfolk to the country, ideas put forward included championing the diversity of the county, Norfolk’s history and how to get schools involved in events.

Coinciding with Norwich Pride, Old Buckenham Airshow and Gorleston Clifftop Festival this year, Norfolk Day will take place on Saturday, July 27.

Details of all events and those taking part in Norfolk Day will be revealed in this newspaper, online and via social media in the run up to the day.

• To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

