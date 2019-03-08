Norfolk Day is 100 days away and we want to hear your ideas

Norfolk Day Happisburgh Lighthouse GENERIC Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Norfolk Day is 100 days away and if you haven’t started planning yet, now is the time to pop the date in your diary and begin preparing.

Norwich WI celebrate Norfolk day. Norwich WI celebrate Norfolk day.

Last year thousands of people from across the county celebrated what a wonderful place Norfolk is by throwing parties, hosting get togethers, going on walks and most importantly, taking the time to enjoy what a fantastic place Norfolk is in which to live and work.

Now, the same people and more are being encouraged to do it all over again.

And, with 100 days to go there are already some big events in the diary.

The Old Buckenham Airshow, Norwich Pride, The Worstead Festival and the Gorleston Cliff Top Festival will all be taking place on Norfolk Day.

Norfolk Day 2019 will take place on Saturday, July 27.

Across the county from the streets of Norwich to the skies above south Norfolk and the beaches of Gorleston, people young and old will be celebrating Norfolk Day.

Dozens of community groups and organisation are also expected to take part, for example the WI which will be using the day to celebrate the Norfolk Federation's 100th birthday.

David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Evening News, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Norfolk Day back for another year.

“In 2018 when we launched, we had no idea how people would respond and I'm delighted to say the response was magnificent.

Ruddy Muddy, front left, and Charlie Hodson, end their tour of Norfolk Day events to a welcome by staff at Jarrolds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ruddy Muddy, front left, and Charlie Hodson, end their tour of Norfolk Day events to a welcome by staff at Jarrolds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“So this year we want it to be bigger and even better, we'd love for people to think about how they can get their communities involved, how they can get their villages involved and how they can get their pubs involved too, there's no end to the events that people could put on.

“Norfolk Day is what people make of it. We will give everyone the support they need to make sure their event is a success, but we want to hear people's ideas, we want people to get in touch about how they going to celebrate all that makes Norfolk the fantastic place we all love.”

To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group. We have also reopened the Norfolk Day shop where you can buy a range of merchandise including bunting and Norfolk Day flags: www.norfolkday.co.uk.