'My mum wouldn't be around without them' - Brave daughter to abseil for lifesaving hospital department

PUBLISHED: 15:03 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 19 June 2019

Libby Chapman taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh for one of her numerous charity fundraisers. Picture: Jane Chapman

Libby Chapman taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh for one of her numerous charity fundraisers. Picture: Jane Chapman

Archant

An apprentice teacher will take fundraising to new heights when she abseils from the Forum in Norwich for the department that saved her mother's life, the cardiology team at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Libby Chapman, 20, from Hales, was the first baby born to a woman with her mother's specific congenital heart condition.

Her mother, Jane Chapman, who requires regular treatment and hospital visits, spent 16 weeks in hospital up until her labour.

Now her daughter wants to pay back the department which has kept them both alive by scaling 50 ft down The Forum.

She said: "It's my turn to say thank you. The team put in so much time and effort, and they are available 24/7. Any time we need them we can call them."

Their relationship with the department has lasted for over 20 years, and continues to provide vital support.

Jane Chapman had a "difficult and quite traumatic" past year, which involved various surgical procedures and an open heart operation in London.

She said: "The department go above and beyond and they are always there.

"They check in with me regularly and take a holistic approach to after-care too."

As for her daughter's awe-inspiring stunt, she said: "She's mad. But I'm extremely proud of her, she's a wonderful person."

Ms Chapman, who is training at Gresham's Prep School, does enjoy adventure activities such as hiking and kayaking.

But, by her own admission, the abseil on June 22 is the most adventurous challenge to date.

She said: "I don't particularly like heights and people watching me is going to be a challenge."

However, she is no stranger to charitable endeavours and, as her mother describes, 'is always trying to give back.'

Among her philanthropic efforts, Ms Chapman counts a Siberian swim on Christmas Day in aid of the super tycoon which struck the Philippines and a mile-long backwards crawl for Sports Relief.

The initial target for the abseil was £250, but this has already been smashed and sits at over £800. Ms Chapman now hopes to raise even more.

She said: "If we could hit £1k I would jump for joy. It would mean the world."

To donate visit the website: bit.ly/2ImCBpT

