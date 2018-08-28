Video

WATCH: Could this be Norfolk’s worst driving?

Dan Weatherley captured dashcam footage of near misses on Norfolk roads. Photo: Dan Weatherley Archant

A driver from Norfolk has captured a compilation of dashcam footage revealing a number of near misses on our roads this year.

Some of the most startling footage, captured by Dan Weatherley, shows a near head-on collision as cars overtake a stopped bus and a car shooting a red light and then reversing backwards.

