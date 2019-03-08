'It was magical' - Norfolk dance teacher stars in new Downton Abbey film
PUBLISHED: 08:54 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 13 September 2019
A Norfolk dance teacher tells what it was like to appear in the big screen release of Downton Abbey.
Anticipation has been building around the globe since news of a Downton Abbey film was announced last year.
Now fans can finally get to enjoy the big screen release as the Crawley family returns this week.
But a man from Norfolk has already had a taste of the drama after he arrived on set back in October to appear in the film.
Steve Kennedy is part of a "seedy club scene" where he dances the Charleston and quickstep with a group of other performers - including main characters such as Robert James-Collier, who plays Thomas Barrow.
He said: "The highlight was just being a part of it and meeting people. It was magical being on the set. I really felt like being transported back to the 1920s."
Mr Kennedy, of Whitwell, near Reepham, first heard about a role via his agent.
He spent two days in Yorkshire both auditioning and for a costume fitting, before spending another two days filming - where some of his time was spent recording on the set of hit series Peaky Blinders.
"It had to be kept a secret, as is the new TV series I'm also dancing in - set just before the Battle of Waterloo.
"The story is we're in an underground gay club and we get raided and arrested - that was fun!
"As regards to choreography, the choreographer was more than happy for us to do what we did ourselves."
Mr Kennedy also experienced a drama of his own when the hotel they were staying at had to be evacuated at 5am due to a fire.
"The firemen told me it was due to a hair dryer being left on whilst in bed," he explained.
A dance teacher, Mr Kennedy holds classes across the county but said he "brushed up with a lesson or two" with professional ballroom and Latin American dance instructors, Donna Poole and Yvonne Sidebotham.
As well as teaching dance, such as the Argentine Tango, Lindy Hop and Swing, Mr Kennedy has also toured as an actor, written and produced a comedy for a theme park for a number of years and worked as a photographer.
The Downton Abbey film is out this weekend.