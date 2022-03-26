News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cricket legends bowled over by Willy Walsham mascot on West Indies tour

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:31 AM March 26, 2022
Alex Evans and Hazel Evans, Amanda Miller and Rob Bean are members of South Walsham Cricket Club on tour following England in the West Indies with mascot Wally Walsham - Credit: Alex Evans

Four members of a Norfolk cricket club are having the time of their lives as they follow England on their tour of the West Indies.

Alex Evans 71, Hazel Evans, 59, Amanda Miller, 55, and Rob Bean, 54, are members of South Walsham Cricket Club and have been soaking up the sun as they meet famous ex-cricketers such as demon fast bowler Curtly Ambrose and England batsmen Mark Butcher and David Gower.

Hit for six! England batting legend David Gower enjoys meeting Wally Walsham - Credit: Alex Evans

The cricketing legends have been pictured holding South Walsham Cricket Club's mascot Wally Walsham and fans watching the series on television may have glimpsed an England flag with the club's name on.

Mr Evans, who is from Horsford, said: "I think the main thing about supporting England is the camaraderie we have with the group.

Howzat! Sir Curtly Ambrose passed on his fast bowling tips to Wally Walsham - Credit: Alex Evans

"We are in a group 31 of us and we have bonded really well with all the Barmy Army groups.

"We have learnt all their songs. We are meeting like-minded people, it really is tremendous fun.

 "We have met a few others from Norfolk and had a few beers with them.

"The hotels have been wonderful. Rob and Amanda, who are from South Walsham, even managed to capsize a boat, but all was well thankfully.

Bowled over! Former England batsman Mark Butcher with Wally Walsham - Credit: Alex Evans

The three match test series has seen two draws in Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The final match is taking place at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

Mr Evans added: "We have met many famous cricketers. We have a mascot called Wally Walsham

"We have had photos of him with former West Indies players Sir Curtly Ambrose, Joel Garner and Tino Best, and English players David Gower, Mark Butcher, Jonathan Agnew and Gladstone Small."

Sir Curtly Ambrose towers over Hazel Evans and Amanda Miller - Credit: Alex Evans

Mr Evans recounted one funny anecdote from the tour, saying: "A friend known as Wimpy we knew was at Barbados, but we hadn’t seen him.

"We were in a crowd of about 1,000 Barmy Army supporters, and during a quiet moment, Rob yells out "Is Wimpy in the stand?" 

"Up pops Wimpy wearing his mother's straw hat, the whole stand fell about with laughter."


