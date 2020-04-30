Norfolk cricket clubs donate thousands of pounds to county’s hospitals

Cricket clubs from across Norfolk have voted to donate thousands of pounds to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Eight clubs are each donating £200 pounds to the NNUH, while the Norfolk Cricket Alliance is donating a lump sum of £1,000

The Norfolk Association of Cricket Officials (NACO) is also donating £200 from its funds, bringing the total figure being gifted to the hospital to £2,800.

The £200 payments were initially given to individual cricket clubs by the NCA to help them with their finances and loss of income during the coronavirus pandemic.

But, the clubs have instead chosen to donate the money to the NNUH as a collective token of appreciation for the work being done at the hospital during the Covid-19 outbreak.

A further four cricket clubs, North Runcton CC, Stow CC, Sandringham CC and Swaffham CC are donating their respective £200 payments to the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in King’s Lynn.