Published: 7:30 PM December 3, 2020

Kerri Williams-Moore and Carol Robinson who have launched the Norfolk Creative Box to showcase the talents of Norfolk makers this Christmas. - Credit: The Norfolk Creative Box

For crafters, November is peak Christmas market season. When lockdown two was announced, meaning that festive fairs had to be cancelled, Kerri Williams-Moore and Carol Robinson wanted to do something to support the Norfolk makers who were no longer able to take their wares out to the public.

Kerri has been involved with the Norwich Free Market and Carol, whose background is in marketing, runs the city jewellery brand One of A Kind Club.

The pair put their heads together and in just a few days they launched the Norfolk Creative Box.

Norfolk duo bring together county's creatives with festive g

The boxes, which vary in cost and size from £10 for a small box containing three items up to £40 for a deluxe box of six items, contain a specially curated selection of gorgeous presents, made by the county’s creatives.

“Lockdown made physical markets impossible and virtual markets weren’t getting as much uptake as they did when lockdown started back in March,” says Carol.

“We feel there is such talent in small businesses in Norfolk and we want to showcase that. There’s also a real appetite to support small businesses in these unusual times.

“Plus, with the physical barrier of not being as easily able to go out to the shop – perhaps some people are being cautious and don’t really want to go to the shops – we wanted to make it easier for people to find one of a kind gift boxes for the people they love,” says Carol, adding that next year they’re going to look into expanding into Valentine’s, Easter and subscription boxes.

The hand-made and locally sourced gifts in the boxes include a mixture of products including jewellery, art, wax melts and candles.

The products in the boxes come gift wrapped and if they’re being posted directly to the recipient a note can be added to the outside of the box to ensure that it’s not opened before Christmas.

The Norfolk Creative Box was launched after Norfolk's Christmas makers' markets were cancelled due to the second lockdown - Credit: The Norfolk Creative Box

As well as posting out the boxes, Kerri and Carol can arrange drop offs in the NR1 and NR2 postcodes and they will be at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich’s Christmas markets on selected dates during December.

The last order date for guaranteed delivery before Christmas is December 11.

For more information see thenorfolkcreativebox.com and their Facebook page.

The contents of the Norfolk Creative Box include jewellery, macrame items and other locally-made treats - Credit: The Norfolk Creative Box





What’s in the box?

Here are the Norfolk makers taking part and their Instagram handles

@oneofakindclub

One of a Kind Club is a contemporary jewellery brand, based in Norwich, which aims to inspire confidence and celebrate uniqueness through fun statement pieces.

@safi_butler_art

Safi Butler is a print maker, talented creative bod and cat lover based in Norwich

@earthgoddessjewellerybyjai

Earth Goddess Jewellery by Jai makes unique modern, made with love jewellery in Norwich. It’s all about crystals, colour and energy.

@luckybearnorfolk

Lucky Bear Norfolk makes handmade bags, pouches and purses in Norwich with cute and quirky fabrics.

@appleyard_candles

Appleyard Candles hand make scented candles and melts in Norfolk.

@jemma_skellett

Jemma Skellett is a designer of laser cut homeware, jewellery and print maker based in Norwich.

@agnes.luluetcompagnie

French designer Agnes Leggett creates beautiful knitted and crocheted kids and adult fashion and home decor in Norwich.

@es.crafts

Emily Sims designs and makes things with hooks and needles and is based near Norwich.

@thebookmarkemporium

Bookmarks from across your imagination. Hand assembled by bookworm Haychley in Norwich.

@smells_good_scents

Siobhan and her mum Mitch produce a selection of beautiful highly scented wax melts in Norfolk.

The last date for Christmas orders of the Norfolk Creative Box is December 11 - Credit: The Norfolk Creative Box



