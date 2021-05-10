Buses converted into Covid testing units ahead of expected third wave
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Four buses have been converted into testing units in a bid to further reduce the number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk.
Health officials believe the move will help to test those who are asymptomatic and bring the rate of infection down further in the county.
Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk, said the coronavirus case numbers are coming down but they are plateauing and are not yet down to zero.
She said there are roughly 20 cases a day per 100,000 people in the county, or 300 a week so officials are keen to "keep on top of the situation".
The buses will be transported every week dependent on where cases are higher, as well as remote areas of the county.
You may also want to watch:
Each bus has the capacity to undertake up to 100 observed rapid tests a day.
Dr Smith said around one in three people do not have symptoms, so the mobile buses will help to prevent people passing the virus on to family, friends and colleagues.
Most Read
- 1 What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why
- 2 Man kicked and punched in head by group of attackers
- 3 Moment delivery driver walks through shop window
- 4 Five rare birds that have been spotted in Norfolk
- 5 Hotel owner on directing The Only Way is Essex stars in Norfolk
- 6 Go-ahead for eagles to be reintroduced to Norfolk
- 7 Martin Lewis: How to get your hands on £280 if you worked from home
- 8 'It's a blow for the community' - Day centre closes after 43 years
- 9 Woman who got stuck in marshes rescued by coastguards
- 10 9 long walking trails to explore in Norfolk
She said: "We are asking everyone in Norfolk to have regular tests. Some are returning to the workplace or have kids at school. As lockdown eases people are out to do things they have not done before.
"All the evidence and science shows there is a real risk we will see a third wave. The numbers will go back up but we hope those numbers will be milder because of the vaccination, but it will not be 100pc."
The observed tests mean people will swab themselves under the guidance of a trained operator who then processes the test and records it.
Dr Smith said observed tests generally have 75-78pc efficacy compared to 50-55pc for self-tests.
Peter Lomas of the public health community testing team, added: "For some people observed tests give a better sense of security and are more likely to be accurate."
The buses have been converted by Project MOVE, a scheme created to help provide mobile clinical services in more locations, and will be operated by Konectbus.
Mobile Testing Units will be in place at the Eaton Centre Waitrose, Longwater Next and the Tesco stores in Watton and Sprowston between May 10-15.