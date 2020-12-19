Covid-19 infection rate in Norfolk at record high, figures show

Published: 5:39 PM December 19, 2020

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen in every part of Norfolk, with the infection rate passing 150 for the first time, the latest figures have shown.

December 15 saw 281 new cases of the virus recorded in the county, with the rate of infection for Norfolk as a whole reaching almost 160 case per 100,000 (159.3).

The latest figures from Public Health England come on the same day prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed a dramatic scale-back of Christmas plans, meaning bubbles of up to three households can now only meet on December 25, rather than five days.

The worrying figures also show that Broadland, West Norfolk, North Norfolk and Norwich all recording record highs.

In Norwich, the infection rate for the seven day period ending on December 15 was 167.2, while the rate in neighbouring Broadland was 186.3.

Meanwhile, North Norfolk's infection rate for this period passed 100 for the first time, with a rate of 104 cases per 100,000 people.

December 15 also the second-highest number of cases recorded in a single day in the county since the pandemic began, with 315 reported the day before.

All rates in the county do, however, remain significantly below the national average, with England as a whole having a rate of 259.6 cases per 100,000 people for this seven day period.

Norfolk's case rates for the seven days ending December 15 were as follows, with rates for the weekend ending December 8 in brackets:

Breckland: 143.6 (74.3)

Broadland: 187.3 (108.6)

Great Yarmouth: 186.2 (138.9)

King's Lynn and West Norfolk: 190.2 (113)

North Norfolk: 104 (76.3)

Norwich: 167.2 (151.5)

South Norfolk: 129.9 (101.5)

Norfolk overall: 159.3 (109.2)

National average: 259.6 (166.9)



