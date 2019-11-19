Norfolk couple adopt Staffie dubbed the loneliest dog in Britain

Faith, a three year old brindle Staffie who has been adopted by a couple from Norfolk. Picture: RSPCA Archant

A Staffie which was dubbed the loneliest dog in Britain after she spent more than 1,000 days in a rescue centre has been adopted by a couple from Norfolk.

The four-year-old pup, called Faith, was first taken to the RSPCA Bath cats and dogs home in 2017 after she was found dodging traffic by the actor Anthony Head.

But three years later, and despite dozens of visits from potential adopters, Faith had became one of the centre's longest residents.

As a result, staff made it their mission to find Faith a home during the charity's October re-homing campaign Adoptober.

At the time Rachel Jones, from the centre, said: "Poor Faith is constantly overlooked because she's a brindle Staffie and struggles around other dogs. But she's a beautiful girl and all of the staff here love her.

Faith enjoying her new home in Swaffham. Picture: Taylor and Matt Elliot Faith enjoying her new home in Swaffham. Picture: Taylor and Matt Elliot

"We're all so desperate for her to go off to a loving forever home."

As a result a nationwide search began to find Faith a home, which is when Taylor and Matt Elliot, from Swaffham, spotted her and felt an instant connection.

Mrs Elliot said she saw Faith while scrolling through social media and said: "As soon as I saw her photo I knew Faith was the one for me and Matt and that she needed a good home."

The couple then made the 200-mile journey to meet Faith and bond with her over several weeks, deciding Faith was the dog for them after giving her a toy.

Making one last journey to Somerset to collect Faith on Sunday, November 17, Mrs Elliot said: "She was the one - something just said to me she needs a family."

Mr Elliot added: "We literally travelled across the country for her."

The team at the Bath centre said they could not be happier to know Faith had found a home.

Nicola Charman, animal care manager at the RSPCA centre, said: "We will miss Faith as she is such a lovely girl, but the only tears we had were tears of happiness to see Faith go home with such an amazing couple, we wish them all lots of happiness together."