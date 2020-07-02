Search

Wedding bells to ring as Norfolk couple to say I do on July 4

PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 July 2020

Chloe Medlicott and Dan Southwood of Sutton, who are getting married on Saturday <3.07.20> which is only a day later than their original date. The wedding will be quite different from the original planned wedding, with fewer guests, social-distancing, and no reception or honeymoon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wedding bells will ring out for the first time in three months this weekend and for one Norfolk couple, it only meant a day’s wait.

Daniel Southwood and Chloe Medlicott will be among the first couples in England to marry since lockdown began when they tie the knot at St Michael’s Church, Sutton, on Saturday.

The couple were due to get married on Friday, July 3, but were able to push the service back 24 hours and have spent the last week adapting the service so it could go ahead.

One of the changes will see Mr Southwood’s dad David step in for best man duties.

New guidelines mean couples will face a range of restrictions including shorter services, no walking brides down the aisle and no receptions.

While it was not the big day that they have been planning over the last 18 months to two years, the bride and groom are excited the big day will go ahead.

Miss Medlicott said; “This past week has been a mixture of emotions as we only found out five days ago that our wedding could take place.

“I’ve been extremely excited about the wedding taking place but also a little nervous as it’s all come at once.

“I felt overwhelmed that we could get married the day after our original wedding date as I thought it was going to take place a couple of months from now.

“There’s only two things I’m sad that cannot take place which is the reception but also the chance to meet Daniel’s other side of the family who live in different countries and who cannot share the day with us.”

The couple were due to marry in front of 90 people, which has fallen to 17 to meet the regulations.

Their reception would have taken place at the Star Inn, Lessingham, where they first met, attended by around 150 people.

They have also postponed their honeymoon trip to the Lake District, but look forward to holding a big gathering at a later date.

Mr Southwood, 28, added: “We didn’t think it [the pandemic] would last as long as it did, it was getting closer and closer to the day.

“We’ve adapted and changed with more spoken word and less singing. Everything has changed so many people aren’t coming, the best man has changed and that is now going to be my dad.”

