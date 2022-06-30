News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rare pink grasshoppers spotted in Norfolk garden

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:14 PM June 30, 2022
Three pink Meadow Grasshoppers were spotted by a Norfolk couple in their garden in Fustyweed near Dereham

Three pink Meadow Grasshoppers were spotted by a Norfolk couple in their garden in Fustyweed near Dereham - Credit: Titus McCready

A Norfolk couple were enjoying tending to their garden when they spotted an unusual critter - a vibrant pink grasshopper.

Titus McCready and his wife Sarah were outside their home in Fustyweed, near Dereham, when they made the discovery.

And while at first they just spotted the one, two more soon came into view also with the distinctive hue.

Pink grasshopper found in Norfolk garden

Mr McCready has recently been exploring macrophotography as a new hobby, which made the find a good excuse to make use of his new camera lens - Credit: Titus McCready

Mr McCready, 58, said: "We've never seen anything like it.

"My wife was gardening when one jumped in front of her and after I got my camera two more turned up. 

"It was quite the surprise and after a bit of research it seems they are very rare."

While the Meadow Grasshopper species is a common sight in the UK, the vivid pink is caused by a genetic mutation known as erythrism, which affects the production of pigment, according to The Wildlife Trusts.

While pretty, the pink pigment makes the grasshoppers more at risk from being spotted by predators.






