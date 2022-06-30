Rare pink grasshoppers spotted in Norfolk garden
- Credit: Titus McCready
A Norfolk couple were enjoying tending to their garden when they spotted an unusual critter - a vibrant pink grasshopper.
Titus McCready and his wife Sarah were outside their home in Fustyweed, near Dereham, when they made the discovery.
And while at first they just spotted the one, two more soon came into view also with the distinctive hue.
Mr McCready, 58, said: "We've never seen anything like it.
"My wife was gardening when one jumped in front of her and after I got my camera two more turned up.
"It was quite the surprise and after a bit of research it seems they are very rare."
While the Meadow Grasshopper species is a common sight in the UK, the vivid pink is caused by a genetic mutation known as erythrism, which affects the production of pigment, according to The Wildlife Trusts.
Most Read
- 1 Murder jury hears how 'angry' father ran over teenage daughter
- 2 Most desirable places to live in Norfolk according to estate agents
- 3 WATCH: Shock for drivers as car goes the wrong way on A47
- 4 Festival-goers 'in the dark' over refunds following cancellation
- 5 Norfolk festival cancelled amid 'challenging year'
- 6 Vicar at heart of bitter church row resigns
- 7 Revealed: The most isolated neighbourhoods in Norfolk
- 8 Person injured and road blocked after north Norfolk crash
- 9 Gallery of pictures from the Royal Norfolk Show's first day
- 10 Five-bed farmhouse with attached orchard and glamping site for sale
While pretty, the pink pigment makes the grasshoppers more at risk from being spotted by predators.