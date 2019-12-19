£11k fundraiser set up to help couple 'become parents they deserve'

Neil Coward and his fiancé really would like to have a baby but now have to raise 11k for ivf. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A couple desperate to start a family are saying they will not stop fighting to raise the £11,000 needed to keep their dream alive.

Neil Coward and his fiancé really would like to have a baby but now have to raise 11k for ivf. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Neil Coward and Nicola Morris, from Wymondham, have faced seven years of restarts and knock backs trying to secure IVF treatment - and are now crowdfunding for what they say will be their 'last chance'.

The couple, who have been together 13 years, say they have been 'unlucky' so far as they are unable to have a child naturally following Miss Morris' severe endometriosis diagnosis.

The condition leaves her in crippling pain, and can result in her being hospitalised, due to the tissue that lines the inside of the uterus also growing outside of it.

Miss Morris, 33, has had three laparoscopy operations, including one to remove her left ovary and both fallopian tubes.

Neil Coward and his fiancé really would like to have a baby but now have to raise 11k for ivf. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The couple have used all their holiday days for appointments and have postponed getting married to achieve their dream.

Mr Coward, 38, said: "We want to give IVF another go as we feel we deserve to be a happy family and have the baby that will complete us.

"We haven't been lucky yet. We will get there.

"I never dreamed when I was 30 that eight years later we would be in this position and we would be going through it. We will carry on until we have nothing left in us.

Neil Coward and his fiancé really would like to have a baby but now have to raise 11k for ivf. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

"Until we have seen where this is going and we have done everything, regardless of the result the wedding will be the next thing."

The engaged couple got the go ahead for three IVF treatments while living in Essex, which was halted while Miss Morris underwent endomitrisis treatment.

They moved to Norfolk in 2017 and when they went to resume the treatment found there was no funding in the South Norfolk area.

Miss Morris said it was devastating to lose out and wrote to the Clinical Commission Group (CCG) and was told the treatment was only available for 'exceptional circumstances'.

Due to her endometriosis diagnosis the couple secured funding for two IVF attempts which failed.

The couple, who have five nephews and two nieces, says it can be hard when they are around people with children.

Miss Morris said: "I do feel happy for them but at the same time my heart jumping out of my chest and being stamped on."

Since launching the crowdfunding page more than a week ago, they have raised £1,000 of their target including £500 from a generous stranger. The couple's advice to anyone else going through IVF treatment was to be strong for each other.

Miss Morris said: "As much as it does take over your lives, you have to stop it from taking over because that's when it becomes obsessive.

"It's hard on both of us. We do not talk about that and we try and be positive about it. We understand what the other is going through, we are both going through it.

"These are the cards we have been dealt with and that's what we have go to do. It's a really long game of cards." They said they have also been supported by their family and 'little boy' 11-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier Enzo.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ivf-help-us-complete-our-family-with-a-baby if you would like to donate.