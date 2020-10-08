Couple beat coronavirus with a drive-in wedding and 108 guests

The drive in wedding of Keziah and Matt Rogers at Kimberley Hall. Pictures Dave Richardson - Big Phat Photos BIGPHATPHOTOS

A couple found a way to beat coronavirus restrictions on their big day - by holding a drive-in wedding.

Scores of people watched from their parked cars as Keziah and Matt Rogers said “I do” in front of idyllic Kimberley Hall, near Wymondham.

At the time, the Covid-driven limit for wedding parties was 30 people.

But, having begun planning their wedding in 2018, Mr and Mrs Rogers would not be beaten.

Facing either postponement or uninviting people to meet the limit on numbers, they learned of outdoor services being held by Norwich-based Soul Church, and the idea of a drive-in wedding formed.

After getting permission from the venue and South Norfolk Council, the couple were able to say their vows in front of their full quota of 108 guests - 30 as part of the official wedding party and the rest in their cars.

The ceremony was laid out in the grounds of the hall, with an altar, an aisle and seating laid out for 30 guests, while 42 cars were parked in view of the congregation to allow for Covid-secure participation.

Guests in cars were given headsets to listen in to vows and speeches while the bride-to-be even arrived on four wheels herself, allowing her to perform a drive-by of guests before walking down the aisle.

Mrs Rogers, 25 and from mid-Norfolk, said: “From the beginning we wanted to have everyone there and we did worry we might have to cancel. We were always going to marry at Kimberley Hall but originally we had planned a reception, but this way it meant that people who previously were only invited to the dinner could come for the whole day.

“It was quite touch and go as to whether we would be allowed to do it and there was lots of last-minute planning to be done, so it was quite stressful, but in the end it was an amazing day and even more memorable.

“The weather was glorious, it was so hot, and lots of our guests said it was the best wedding they had ever been to.”

