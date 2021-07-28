Norfolk couple's hopes of £1m 'doorstop' sculpture dashed

Published: 10:24 PM July 28, 2021

Fake or Fortune hosts Fiona Bruce discuss sculpture, possibly by Henry Moore, in the garden of Neil and Barbara Betts. - Credit: BBC Studios

A Norfolk couple who were told a sculpture used as a doorstop could be by Henry Moore and worth up to £1m on TV show Fake or Fortune have been told it was most likely created by another artist.

In tonight's programme on BBC One, retired dairy farmer Neil Betts and his wife Barbara, who were given the statue by their neighbours, received the "life changing" news the piece of metal could be a work by Henry Moore.

But it was later found it was actually likely to have been made by Betty Jewson, who owned a gallery in Pottergate in Norwich.

The couple inherited it from their former neighbour, Mrs Williams, who at that time lived next door to them at Mergate Hall at Bracon Ash, near Mulbarton.

The sculpture had been found in the long grass of the grounds of the hall when Mr Betts struck it with his strimmer while helping the Williams family clear the garden.

When Mrs Williams died, she left it to the Betts along with all of her possessions.

On the show, tests were carried out on the sculpture to ascertain whether it was by renowned sculptor Moore, including one to see what it was made of.

While Moore sculptures were generally made of bronze, the Betts' one was aluminum.

The couple said while they were disappointed they had enjoyed the journey on the show.