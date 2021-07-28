News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk couple's hopes of £1m 'doorstop' sculpture dashed

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:24 PM July 28, 2021   
Fake or Fortune hosts Fiona Bruce discuss sculpture, possibly by Henry Moore, in the garden of Neil and Barbara Betts. 

Fake or Fortune hosts Fiona Bruce discuss sculpture, possibly by Henry Moore, in the garden of Neil and Barbara Betts. - Credit: BBC Studios

A Norfolk couple who were told a sculpture used as a doorstop could be by Henry Moore and worth up to £1m on TV show Fake or Fortune have been told it was most likely created by another artist.

In tonight's programme on BBC One, retired dairy farmer Neil Betts and his wife Barbara, who were given the statue by their neighbours, received the "life changing" news the piece of metal could be a work by Henry Moore.

But it was later found it was actually likely to have been made by Betty Jewson, who owned a gallery in Pottergate in Norwich.

The couple inherited it from their former neighbour, Mrs Williams, who at that time lived next door to them at Mergate Hall at Bracon Ash, near Mulbarton.

The sculpture had been found in the long grass of the grounds of the hall when Mr Betts struck it with his strimmer while helping the Williams family clear the garden.

When Mrs Williams died, she left it to the Betts along with all of her possessions.

On the show, tests were carried out on the sculpture to ascertain whether it was by renowned sculptor Moore, including one to see what it was made of.

While Moore sculptures were generally made of bronze, the Betts' one was aluminum.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  2. 2 Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich
  3. 3 Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved
  1. 4 Drug dealer walks free from court for his 145th offence
  2. 5 Shocked couple told statue used as doorstop could be worth £1m
  3. 6 New landlords relaunch pub with three-course dog menu
  4. 7 'Is this a wind up?' - Artist's shock as Delia buys 101 of his paintings
  5. 8 Clean-up operation begins as town 'flooded completely' by heavy rain
  6. 9 Watch: Woman left bleeding and bruised after e-scooter crash
  7. 10 Plot of gold? Land up for sale for £750,000

The couple said while they were disappointed they had enjoyed the journey on the show.

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chapel building Shipdham in Norfolk

Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with police cordons still in place two days later

Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
laura daniels

Inquest hears sister of Hannah Witheridge died while pregnant

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Roads in Haverhill have flooded due to heavy rain

Norfolk Weather | Video

More storms ahead as flood warnings remain in place

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus