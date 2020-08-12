Search

‘Get back on the bus’ - People told there’s no need to be afraid of using public transport

PUBLISHED: 18:51 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:51 12 August 2020

Norfolk County Council is reassuring people the risk of catching coronavirus from using public transport is low in a bid to get people back on the countys busses and to stop travellers from avoiding public transport for all the wrong reasons. . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

People are being encouraged to get back on the county’s busses as businesses re-open and guidance for the shielding community is eased.

Norfolk County Council is reassuring people the risk of catching coronavirus from using public transport is low in a bid to get people back on the county’s busses and to stop travellers from avoiding public transport for “all the wrong reasons”.

Public transport has been running throughout the coronavirus outbreak to allow people to make essential journeys and key workers to get to and from work.

But as lockdown restrictions have eased passenger numbers have remained low, leading to concerns people may be afraid to return to public transport.

Now, in a bid to get people back on the county’s busses, and boost passenger numbers bus companies and NCC are reassuring people there’s no need to be afraid of using public transport.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health at NCC, said: “As long as we follow all the guidance and advice whilst travelling on public transport, the risk of catching Coronavirus is relatively low.

“We must wear our face coverings at all times, continue to keep a safe distance from those around us and make sure that we wash our hands or use hand sanitiser before and after travelling.”

“Anyone experiencing one or more of the Coronavirus symptoms should not travel but should self-isolate along with their household immediately and book a free test by calling 119 or visit nhs.co.uk/coronavirus .

“Symptoms include a high temperature, continuous cough or change to or loss of sense of smell or taste. We all must work together to protect ourselves, protect others and protect Norfolk.”

Bus companies have also moved to reassure passengers.

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Konectbus, saod: “We believe that the measures we have taken to enhance cleaning and manage social distancing will make people feel safe when they use our buses.

“With car traffic largely at normal levels we want people to feel confident about taking the option of using the bus or Park & Ride to reduce congestion.”

Charles Sanders, of Sanders Coaches, added: “We’re Covid compliant so on the bus be reliant.”

