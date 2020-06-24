Search

Advanced search

Some Norfolk libraries to reopen from next month

PUBLISHED: 12:34 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 24 June 2020

The Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library is based at The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library is based at The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Work is already under way to prepare libraries across Norfolk to be reopened to communities from next month.

Health and safety teams from Norfolk County Council (NCC) are working on measures which will be put in place to allow some libraries in the county to open their doors from Monday, July 6.

You may also want to watch:

Not all facilities in Norfolk will be ready to reopen on that date, however, as the council said it would “keep any risk to a minimum” when conducting site visits and training staff.

Details of which services are to open first will be announced next week.

NCC cabinet member for communities and partnerships Margaret Dewsbury said: “Libraries can play a central role in our communities, and losing these services during lockdown has helped many of us realise just how important they are.

“We’re determined to reopen our libraries safely and are working flat out to do so, and I’m looking forward to sharing more details with you all next week.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Weather warning in place for thunderstorms and flooding this weekend

Thunderstorms are forecast for Norfolk over the weekend. Picture: Rachel Farrow

We all have a part to play in combating racism

Sheriff of Norwich, Dr Marian Prinsley. Picture: Victoria Pertusa