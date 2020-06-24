Some Norfolk libraries to reopen from next month

Work is already under way to prepare libraries across Norfolk to be reopened to communities from next month.

Health and safety teams from Norfolk County Council (NCC) are working on measures which will be put in place to allow some libraries in the county to open their doors from Monday, July 6.

Not all facilities in Norfolk will be ready to reopen on that date, however, as the council said it would “keep any risk to a minimum” when conducting site visits and training staff.

Details of which services are to open first will be announced next week.

NCC cabinet member for communities and partnerships Margaret Dewsbury said: “Libraries can play a central role in our communities, and losing these services during lockdown has helped many of us realise just how important they are.

“We’re determined to reopen our libraries safely and are working flat out to do so, and I’m looking forward to sharing more details with you all next week.”