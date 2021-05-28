News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Council selling cut-price compost bins in nature drive

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 3:52 PM May 28, 2021   
Norfolk Master Composter, Bee Springwood with her compost heap

Norfolk Master Composter, Bee Springwood with her compost heap - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Popular Bokashi compost bins are being sold by a Norfolk council in a drive to make the county greener.

Norfolk County Council's waste and recycling team is calling for more people to switch to composting at home to help reduce waste.

With more than a third of the contents of people’s bins at home made up of waste that could be composted, the aim is to make it easier for people to join the thousands of others who have already discovered the benefits of composting.

Andy Grant, cabinet member for environment and waste at Norfolk County Council, said: “Composting further reduces the amount we put in our bins, and recycles the waste into really useful compost for our house and garden plants.

“Making a welcome return this year are bokashi compost bins which are great if you are already composting and want somewhere to compost meat and cooked food too.”

You may also want to watch:

The campaign aims to sell 1,500 bins meaning an additional 225 tonnes of waste will be composted each year.

The bins start at £10 for a 220 litre black bin.

Find out more about the composting bins here: www.norfolkrecycles.com/home-compost

Most Read

  1. 1 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
  2. 2 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
  3. 3 Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality
  1. 4 Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk
  2. 5 Payment confusion sees woman face £160 charge for 'few seconds' stop
  3. 6 Six of the best circular walks in Norfolk  
  4. 7 CCTV image released after indecent exposure in Morrisons
  5. 8 Man who attacked neighbour with bird bath given life sentence warning
  6. 9 'Operation London Bridge' - town begins preparations for Queen's death
  7. 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: City track Blades' full back
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Cantley Primary School and Horning Primary School headteacher Chris Aitken. 

‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Wrecked month old Tesla Model 3 following accident

Video

Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
quad bikes

Norfolk Live | Video

'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus