Resurface work to close part of Tasburgh road for 12 days

Published: 12:07 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 12:43 PM February 2, 2021

Part of a village road will be closed to traffic for 12 days, as work to resurface pavements begins.

Work will start on Monday February 15, to resurface the pavements on southern side of Church Road, in Tasburgh, which will take approximately five weeks to complete, subject to suitable weather conditions.

To allow the work to be carried out safely, Church Road will need to be closed to through traffic for 12 days.

Access for residents and businesses will be maintained, however there will be times when vehicle access to properties is restricted as work takes place in front of driveways.

During these times residents may need to park their vehicles at alternative locations.

Anyone who has any specific access requirements, can contact Norfolk County Council or speak to the team on site, so these access requirements can be accommodated wherever possible.

The works are required as part of routine maintenance to improve the current condition of the pavements.

A spokesman from Norfolk County Council said: "The County Council thanks everyone for their patience while this improvement work is carried out."

The work, which will cost £58,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

Up-to-date information about roadworks in Norfolk is available on the County Council website at www.norfolk.gov.uk/roadworks.