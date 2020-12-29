People urged not to let Covid 'run riot' as case rates rise

Published: 6:00 AM December 29, 2020

People across the region have been urged to stick to restrictions to prevent coronavirus from "running riot in the community", as figures continue to climb.

Norfolk has reported its highest-ever rates of coronavirus, with the latest figures showing a rate of 273.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Public Health England data shows that 2,485 new cases were reported in the county in the seven days between December 18 and 24 – also a record high.

The case rate is up from 182 for the previous week.

Latest figures also show the number of people in hospital in Norfolk (including community hospitals) having been diagnosed with the virus is currently higher than it was during the first wave of the pandemic.

In light of the latest figures, Norfolk County Council is urging people to follows guidelines designed to keep everyone safe and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Picture: NCC - Credit: Norfolk County Council

You may also want to watch:

Andrew Proctor, council leader, said: "We have done pretty well in Norfolk and now it's a terrible shame that virus is in the community and that way it's going to be spreading."

Mr Proctor said it was important people took notice of the risks posed by coronavirus and that the basic message of regularly washing hands, using sanitiser, wearing a face covering and observing social distancing was as important as ever.

Mr Proctor said: "If you're contacted by track and trace and you are told you have been in touch with a person unfortunate to have coronavirus you must isolate, it's absolutely vital. The rates of transmission can be reduced if people follow these rules and guidelines. I appreciate it's hard for everybody, it's been a difficult year, to say the least."

There are now more people in hospital in Norfolk with coronavirus than there were at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic - Credit: Archant

Mr Proctor said the vaccinations offered some hope but urged people to be patient and not to socialise on New Year's Eve.

He said: "We cannot afford to let the virus run riot in the community. There's no option, there's absolutely no option if we want to get out of this quagmire then it's encouraging everybody to take that personal responsibility."

Case rates have risen in all of the county's districts - from 152.9 to 252 in Breckland, 211.8 to 302.8 in Broadland, 149.1 to 227.5 in East Suffolk, 200.3 to 227.5 in Great Yarmouth, 212 to 284.7 in King's Lynn and West Norfolk, 126.9 to 238.5 in North Norfolk, 207 to 321.5 in Norwich and 154 to 267.6 in South Norfolk.