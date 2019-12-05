Search

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals 'dreading Christmas'

PUBLISHED: 07:11 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:11 05 December 2019

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Winterton-On-Sea

People in a coastal village say they are "dreading Christmas" because of visitors' parking - but plans are afoot to bring an end to the problem.

Winterton is a popular spot for visitors - but parking issues are causing chaos for locals. Photo: Liz CoatesWinterton is a popular spot for visitors - but parking issues are causing chaos for locals. Photo: Liz Coates

Parking on Beach Road in Winterton has been a source of contention between locals and visitors drawn to the village for its picturesque dunes and seal population.

Despite no parking cones, the road, where parking is not permitted from March to September, is often jammed with cars, according to people who live nearby.

They say visitors, who have been nicknamed the Green Welly Brigade, are parking on Beach Road regardless in a bid to avoid charges at the nearby car park by the Dunes Café.

And they say during the winter months, when parking is permitted, visitors flocking to the village for festive walks park "inconsiderately" and block driveways, sparking concerns over safety and damage to the natural environment.

A 57-year-old supermarket cashier, who did not want to be named, said: "My partner and I are both fed up with the ignorance of people visiting the village. We have on occasion had to put our wheelie bins in front of our drive to stop people damaging our property when passing on a narrow beach lane.

"It is just a joke as people park where they like as it is all about them having their bit of fun - I've seen 23 cars parked there before.

"My partner has lived here for 40 years and he said he has never seen it as bad as it is now. We are dreading Christmas."

Winterton Parish councillor Nigel Coe labelled the parking a "nightmare" and said: "The problem is Boxing Day and New Year's Day are very busy and this gridlocks the village. The much bigger problem is parking outside people's homes. I love that people want to visit, but it is very frustrating when people have no respect for people's privacy and that is annoying."

However, Mr Coe said that changes were afoot to make Beach Road a no parking zone all year round.

Norfolk County Council confirmed that plans were underway to change the traffic order so the existing double yellow lines applied throughout the year.

They said the new traffic order would be enforceable in the coming months when the legal process is finalised.

