Struggling families urged to seek help during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:38 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 04 May 2020

Rainbow art in windows of people during coronavirus lockdown.Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Thousands of families across Norfolk are being sent rainbow postcards to remind them they are not alone during the coronavirus lockdown and help is there if they need it.

Thousands of families across Norfolk are being sent rainbow postcards to remind them they are not alone during the coronavirus lockdown and help is there if they need it.

Colourful postcards featuring the rainbow, which has been a symbol of hope for so many during the pandemic, are being posted out to households.

The postcards will also be accompanied by thousands of text messages.

The postcards and texts will both feature information about the Just One Norfolk support and advice line which is run by Norfolk’s Children and Young People’s Health Services.

The phone line is the third phase of a campaign launched by the Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership (NSCP) to keep children safe at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. The partnership includes Norfolk County Council’s Children’s Services, Norfolk Constabulary and Norfolk Children and Young People’s Health Services.

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

It was launched after concerns were raised that lockdown restrictions meant families were spending more time behind closed doors and isolated from those who might normally support them if they were struggling to cope.

Earlier stages of the campaign included urging children and young people to come forward if they needed help and encouraging the public to look out for Norfolk’s children and to report any concerns.

Chris Robson, independent chairman of the NSCP, said: “We know that many families will be facing increased stress during the extraordinary conditions this lockdown has imposed upon us all.

“Those who were already struggling to cope with health issues, relationship problems and financial challenges before the Coronavirus outbreak will be finding it particularly tough.

“The message we want to get across loud and clear is that families must not think they have to struggle alone, we’re all still here to help and people shouldn’t hesitate in coming forward to access the wide range of help and support on offer.”

Families can contact the Just One Norfolk support line for a range of support including emotional wellbeing, practical and mental health support and more.

• The Just One Norfolk support and advice line for families can be contacted on 0300 300 0123 or log on to www.justonenorfolk.nhs.uk.

