Appeal for new hospice in Norfolk reaches £7m mark

Michelle Mendham community champion from Morrisons Catton, Hugo Stevenson from the Priscilla Bacon Hospice and Geoff Nichols community champion from Morrisons Norwich. Morrisons

The campaign to build a specialist hospice in Norfolk is one step closer to its goal, as the appeal has reached £7m.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Robert Barnard, managing director Bawburgh Golf Club and Hugo Stevenson from the Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Photo: Bawburgh Golf Club Robert Barnard, managing director Bawburgh Golf Club and Hugo Stevenson from the Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Photo: Bawburgh Golf Club

The EDP-backed £12.5m Priscilla Bacon Hospice fundraising campaign was launched in February 2019.

Once built, the state-of-the-art palliative care unit, containing 24 beds, day patient and outreach facilities, next to the Norfolk and Norwich University, would replace the 40-year-old Priscilla Bacon Lodge on Unthank Road, Norwich.

Norfolk County Council is among those who have helped the charity exceed the next milestone in their fundraising campaign, after it donated £1/4m.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: “On behalf of the county council, I am delighted that we have been able to support this important appeal with a grant from our Social Infrastructure Fund.

Artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice Artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

“We recognise the long-term benefit that the hospice will provide to the people of Norfolk”.

The appeal also received a donation of £25,000 from the Morrisons Foundation, funded by the Morrisons supermarket chain which has given £32 million to charities throughout the country since 2015.

As well as an £8,000 raised by Barnard Charity Golf Day at Bawburgh Golf Club, an annual competition which attracts 24 teams and is the club’s biggest charity event of the year.

The donations are a welcome boost to the recently launched phase of the fundraising campaign, ‘£3 to Break Ground’, which aims to take the campaign to the next milestone of £8 million.

Mark Nicholas, CEO of Priscilla Bacon Hospice, said: “The charity is absolutely thrilled with this incredible donation from Norfolk County Council.

“It gets us ever closer to the £8 million threshold, which will allow us to start building the new hospice in the Summer of 2021.

“We are asking every adult in Norfolk and Waveney to donate £3.00 to help achieve £8 million and beyond.

“Family members and friends whose loved ones have received care at the existing Priscilla Bacon Lodge can recognise the urgent need for a new hospice.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused 2.5 million patients from across the country to miss appointments and treatments for cancers and other life-limiting illnesses and the consequences will be felt for years to come.

“With only 16 specialist care beds for a population of over 1 million, the need for the new hospice is now even more desperate.”

To donate visit, www.justgiving.com/campaign/3pounds or contact the Fundraising Team on, 0330 223 4274 or fundraising@priscillabaconhospice.org.uk or Priscilla Bacon Hospice Fundraising Office, 20 Low Road, Drayton, Norwich, NR8 6AA.

You may also want to watch: